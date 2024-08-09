Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Bojan Miovski shutting out ‘noise’, Topi Keskinen link and why he’s signed Ante Palaversa

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has hailed the professionalism of in-demand striker Bojan Miovski, who continued to train with the Dons on Friday.

Star striker Miovski’s expected summer exit has moved a step closer in recent days, with La Liga Girona in pole position to seal a multi-million-pound deal for the 25-year-old.

However, the North Macedonian remains in the north-east for now, and boss Thelin – ahead of Sunday’s Premiership visit of St Mirren – revealed last term’s 26-goal forward ran through set-play preparations with the rest of the Reds squad.

Miovski played the entirety of Monday’s 2-1 league-opening victory at St Johnstone, and could yet line-up at Pittodrie this weekend.

Thelin said: “First of all he’s a human being and there is a lot of noise around him, but Bojan is really professional.

“That’s in how he interacts with the players, how he’s joking with everyone and how he’s focused on the training sessions.

“The way he prepares himself is perfect, and despite the speculation, I am focused on the fact he is still an Aberdeen player.”

Aberdeen linked to Topi Keskinen, as Thelin details Ante Palaversa ‘spirit’ and ‘profile’

It has been a busy couple of days in terms of incomings at Aberdeen.

Following the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa on Thursday, the club are also closing in on landing Topi Keskinen, the HJK Helsinki winger the Dons came up against in the Europa Conference League group stage last season.

Thelin deemed it “not respectful” to comment on the wideman – but reports in Finland claim Aberdeen have agreed a fee of around £850,000 with HJK.

However, explaining the Reds’ rationale for bringing in Palaversa, 24, Thelin praised the middle man’s “spirit” and desire to get his career back on an upward trajectory.

Palaversa arrives for an undisclosed fee following an injury-riddled spell at French side Troyes, but once commanded a whopping £6 million price-tag when he left Hadjuk Split in his homeland for English Premier League Manchester City.

“He has had some setbacks in the last years,” Thelin said.

“The hunger is there and that is really important when you sign a player and you can see it in his eyes – how much he wants to play for Aberdeen and how hard he wants to work to achieve something.

“That is the first part, and in profile, he is more like a box-to-box midfielder who links the play.

“He has a different profile to Graeme (Shinnie) and Sivert (Heltne Nilsen).

“It is good to have other tools inside our game.”

Thelin thinks Sunday’s league clash with the Buddies will be “a bit early” for Palaversa to make his debut.

Angus MacDonald, who recently underwent a “small operation”, is also expected to miss out.

Peter Leven ‘enjoying being at Aberdeen’ amid Raith Rovers reports

Swede Thelin travelled to Paisley on Thursday to watch St Mirren draw 1-1 with Norwegian outfit SK Brann in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifying tie.

He was joined by coach Peter Leven – this week linked to the vacant head coach role at Championship Raith Rovers following his impressive interim spell in charge of the Reds at the end of last term.

On the potential for “really important” Leven to depart from Aberdeen, Thelin was dismissive, saying: “I have no clue about that. He is a good coach and I’m happy that he is here.

“My feeling is that he is also enjoying being at Aberdeen.”

St Mirren ‘good in specific moments’ and ‘can overload some areas’

Reflecting on what he learned of the Buddies from watching them up close in European action, Thelin added: “It was a good experience.

“They are a consistent team. They have a good structure in the way they defend.

“SK Brann were good, but they (St Mirren) stayed in the game, got an opportunity for an equaliser and took it.

“The first (Premiership) game against Hibs (last weekend), they struggled a bit, and in the second half, they scored three goals (to beat Hibs 3-0).

“They are a team trying to fight to the end.

“They are good in specific moments when they get a hold of the ball and can overload some areas.

“We have some ideas, as they will have.

“Hopefully, we can put on a really good performance and take the three points.”

Thelin downplayed the impact St Mirren’s European exertions will have on Sunday’s game – the first at Pittodrie in the new Premiership season.

Thelin looking forward to Pittodrie Premiership bow

Following four Premier Sports Cup victories, and a 2-1 top-flight debut success at St Johnstone on Monday night, the Dons are trying to make it six competitive wins out of six under new boss Thelin.

He hopes he will be celebrating three league points with the home fans after Sunday’s game, saying “I think there will be around 17,000, which is amazing.

“We got some feeling in the cup and now we have the first league game. There will be a lot of supporters there.

“I hope and think it is going to be a nice day at Pittodrie, with a lot of good emotions and spirit.

“I hope we will smile together.”