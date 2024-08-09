Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Bojan Miovski shutting out ‘noise’, Topi Keskinen link and why he’s signed Ante Palaversa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Bojan Miovski shutting out ‘noise’, Topi Keskinen link and why he’s signed Ante Palaversa

As well as Miovski, Keskinen and Palaversa, Thelin also discussed Peter Leven's Dons future and watching St Mirren in Europe ahead of Sunday's Pittodrie Premiership meeting.

Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on August 9, 2024. Image: SNS.
Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on August 9, 2024. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has hailed the professionalism of in-demand striker Bojan Miovski, who continued to train with the Dons on Friday.

Star striker Miovski’s expected summer exit has moved a step closer in recent days, with La Liga Girona in pole position to seal a multi-million-pound deal for the 25-year-old.

However, the North Macedonian remains in the north-east for now, and boss Thelin –  ahead of Sunday’s Premiership visit of St Mirren – revealed last term’s 26-goal forward ran through set-play preparations with the rest of the Reds squad.

Miovski played the entirety of Monday’s 2-1 league-opening victory at St Johnstone, and could yet line-up at Pittodrie this weekend.

Thelin said: “First of all he’s a human being and there is a lot of noise around him, but Bojan is really professional.

“That’s in how he interacts with the players, how he’s joking with everyone and how he’s focused on the training sessions.

“The way he prepares himself is perfect, and despite the speculation, I am focused on the fact he is still an Aberdeen player.”

Aberdeen linked to Topi Keskinen, as Thelin details Ante Palaversa ‘spirit’ and ‘profile’

It has been a busy couple of days in terms of incomings at Aberdeen.

Following the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa on Thursday, the club are also closing in on landing Topi Keskinen, the HJK Helsinki winger the Dons came up against in the Europa Conference League group stage last season.

HJK's Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action in the Europa Conference League at the Bolt Arena, Helsinki, last season. Image: SNS.
HJK’s Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara in action in the Europa Conference League at the Bolt Arena, Helsinki, last season. Image: SNS.

Thelin deemed it “not respectful” to comment on the wideman – but reports in Finland claim Aberdeen have agreed a fee of around £850,000 with HJK.

However, explaining the Reds’ rationale for bringing in Palaversa, 24, Thelin praised the middle man’s “spirit” and desire to get his career back on an upward trajectory.

Palaversa arrives for an undisclosed fee following an injury-riddled spell at French side Troyes, but once commanded a whopping £6 million price-tag when he left Hadjuk Split in his homeland for English Premier League Manchester City.

“He has had some setbacks in the last years,” Thelin said.

“The hunger is there and that is really important when you sign a player and you can see it in his eyes – how much he wants to play for Aberdeen and how hard he wants to work to achieve something.

New Aberdeen signing Ante Palaversa. Image: SNS.

“That is the first part, and in profile, he is more like a box-to-box midfielder who links the play.

“He has a different profile to Graeme (Shinnie) and Sivert (Heltne Nilsen).

“It is good to have other tools inside our game.”

Thelin thinks Sunday’s league clash with the Buddies will be “a bit early” for Palaversa to make his debut.

Angus MacDonald, who recently underwent a “small operation”, is also expected to miss out.

Peter Leven ‘enjoying being at Aberdeen’ amid Raith Rovers reports

Last season’s Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven during a 5-1 win over Livingston. Image: SNS.

Swede Thelin travelled to Paisley on Thursday to watch St Mirren draw 1-1 with Norwegian outfit SK Brann in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifying tie.

He was joined by coach Peter Leven – this week linked to the vacant head coach role at Championship Raith Rovers following his impressive interim spell in charge of the Reds at the end of last term.

On the potential for “really important” Leven to depart from Aberdeen, Thelin was dismissive, saying:  “I have no clue about that. He is a good coach and I’m happy that he is here.

“My feeling is that he is also enjoying being at Aberdeen.”

St Mirren ‘good in specific moments’ and ‘can overload some areas’

Reflecting on what he learned of the Buddies from watching them up close in European action, Thelin added: “It was a good experience.

“They are a consistent team. They have a good structure in the way they defend.

“SK Brann were good, but they (St Mirren) stayed in the game, got an opportunity for an equaliser and took it.

St Mirren’s Shaun Rooney and Joachim Soltvedt of SK Brann at the final whistle on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.

“The first (Premiership) game against Hibs (last weekend), they struggled a bit, and in the second half, they scored three goals (to beat Hibs 3-0).

“They are a team trying to fight to the end.

“They are good in specific moments when they get a hold of the ball and can overload some areas.

“We have some ideas, as they will have.

“Hopefully, we can put on a really good performance and take the three points.”

Thelin downplayed the impact St Mirren’s European exertions will have on Sunday’s game – the first at Pittodrie in the new Premiership season.

Thelin looking forward to Pittodrie Premiership bow

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match between Aberdeen and Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Following four Premier Sports Cup victories, and a 2-1 top-flight debut success at St Johnstone on Monday night, the Dons are trying to make it six competitive wins out of six under new boss Thelin.

He hopes he will be celebrating three league points with the home fans after Sunday’s game, saying “I think there will be around 17,000, which is amazing.

“We got some feeling in the cup and now we have the first league game. There will be a lot of supporters there.

“I hope and think it is going to be a nice day at Pittodrie, with a lot of good emotions and spirit.

“I hope we will smile together.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris running with the ball against St Johnstone in Monday's Premiership victory. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicky Devlin: Shayden Morris a 'threat' to every team Aberdeen play as rivals 'don't…
HJK's Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action in the Europa Conference League at the Bolt Arena, Helsinki, last season. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen closing in on HJK Helsinki winger Topi Keskinen
New Aberdeen FC Women's boss Colin Bell. Image: Aberdeen FC.
New manager Colin Bell leading a culture change at Aberdeen FC Women - including…
3
A Scotland rugby fan enjoys a game at Murrayfield while drinking a beer. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Scottish football must exercise caution if they opt to lift the ban…
3
DITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14606096n) Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match between Aberdeen and Dumbarton at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Dumbarton, Premier Sports Scottish League Cup - 27 Jul 2024
Former Don Steve Cowan says Jimmy Thelin has already made his mark at Aberdeen
Bojan Miovski in action for the Dons at St Johnstone on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen holding firm as Champions League side Girona step up interest in Bojan Miovski
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Winter/Shutterstock (13516298oi) Ante Palaversa of Troyes pulls the score back to 4-3 PSG v Troyes, Ligue 1, Football, Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 29 Oct 2022
Ante Palaversa - a £6 million signing for Manchester City in 2019 - becomes…
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of Aberdeen (left) and Graeme Shinnie after beating Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails dynamic duo Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen
3
Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen and Rangers vying for loan signature of Chelsea starlet Leo Castledine
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Dimitar Mitov, Gavin Molloy and Sivert Heltne Nilsen all caught the eye…

Conversation