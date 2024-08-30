Two taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash between Inverurie and Rothienorman

Two people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman route just after 10am.

Paramedics attended the scene nd are transporting two patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road has been closed in both directions at Daviot and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

An update shared by police states: “The B9001 is closed at Daviot following a four-vehicle collision that happened around 10.05am on Friday, August 30.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Diversions are in place.”

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 10.07am to attend a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road, Daviot.

“We dispatched three ambulances and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

“Two patients are being transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The fire services received a call at 10.15am and dispatched three appliances to the scene.

Crews were not required to do anything and the stop message came in at 10.45am.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

