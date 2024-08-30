Two taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash between Inverurie and Rothienorman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash between Inverurie and Rothienorman

Police have closed the B9001 road at Daviot.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking news logo
Image: DC Thomson

Two people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman route just after 10am.

Paramedics attended the scene nd are transporting two patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road has been closed in both directions at Daviot and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

An update shared by police states: “The B9001 is closed at Daviot following a four-vehicle collision that happened around 10.05am on Friday, August 30.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Diversions are in place.”

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 10.07am to attend a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road, Daviot.

“We dispatched three ambulances and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

“Two patients are being transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The fire services received a call at 10.15am and dispatched three appliances to the scene.

Crews were not required to do anything and the stop message came in at 10.45am.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for more breaking news.

