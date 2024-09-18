Kessock Bridge reopens as emergency services attend ongoing incident

Emergency services have rushed to Kessock Bridge due to an ‘ongoing police incident’.

Police and the fire service rushed to Kessock Bridge, on the A9, at around 7.45pm today.

The bridge closed in both directions at 8pm but has since reopened.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service received a call about the incident at 7.45pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “At 7.45pm we received a call from police to attend an incident on Kessock Bridge.

“We are currently in attendance with two appliances.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

