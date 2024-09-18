Kessock Bridge reopens as emergency services attend ongoing incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Kessock Bridge reopens as emergency services attend ongoing incident

Emergency services are currently in attendance.

By Ena Saracevic
The Kessock Bridge with the sun rising behind.
Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions earlier today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Emergency services have rushed to Kessock Bridge due to an ‘ongoing police incident’.

Police and the fire service rushed to Kessock Bridge, on the A9, at around 7.45pm today.

The bridge closed in both directions at 8pm but has since reopened.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service received a call about the incident at 7.45pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “At 7.45pm we received a call from police to attend an incident on Kessock Bridge.

“We are currently in attendance with two appliances.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Inverness

Campaigners gathered in the heart of the city to mark ten years since the referendum.
'Without democracy, we will never get independence': Inverness activists hold vigil decade on from…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fort William stalker Mark Curtis Picture shows; Fort William stalker Mark Curtis. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Spurned Fort William boyfriend's stalking campaign after bad break-up
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Smith was jailed for domestic abuse Picture shows; Thomas Smith Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Date; Unknown
Inverness serial domestic abuser jailed for 34 months
Bob and Louise Masson of Dog Falls Brewing Company in their new Lotland Plance brewery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dog Falls Brewing Company: How a back injury led to the first brewery in…
Ember Kafe opened in Inverness today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘Something different for Inverness’: Customers ‘in love’ with Ember Kafe on opening day
Lochalsh Road Inverness
Driver threatened with 'firearm' during attempted robbery in Inverness
A selection of quotes in blue and yellow speech bubbles on a grey background of Academy Street
Academy Street survey: Inverness businesses brand proposals 'unworkable and catastrophic'
The impressions for Academy Street look drastically different to its current reality. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
After two years of bickering, the Academy Street debate has left us dizzy
The survey was done by the P&J with Inverness BID
Academy Street survey: Businesses overwhelmingly reject controversial traffic plan
Images from the scene show two cars on their roofs on Barn Church Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Police to be investigated after chase leads to serious Culloden crash

Conversation