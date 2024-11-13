Appeal for Caley Thistle-linked battery storage scheme rejected by the Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Appeal for Caley Thistle-linked battery storage scheme rejected by the Scottish Government

Success with the appeal could have potentially landed the club a £3.4m windfall.

By Stuart Findlay
Caley Thistle were banking on the battery storage plant to help the club's finances.
Caley Thistle have been dealt a blow after the Scottish Government rejected an appeal for a proposal to build a battery storage scheme in Inverness.

The proposal could have landed them a £3.4m windfall and helped them avoid the turmoil they now find themselves in.

In a lengthy decision notice, Scottish Government reporter Rosie Leven outlined concerns about the loss of green space, noise and the visual impact.

She concluded: “The proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would still justify granting planning permission.

“I have considered all the other matters raised, but there are none which would lead me to alter my conclusions.”

Where does this leave Caley Thistle?

The application was mired in controversy after it was initially approved by the council’s south planning applications committee in February.

But only five of the 15-strong committee voted when it came to a decision.

A notice of amendment for the full council to revisit the decision was raised by Nairn councillor Paul Oldham.

In April, the battery farm project was then rejected by a margin of 30 votes to 23.

The decision prompted an angry response from Caley Thistle, whose former chief executive Scot Gardiner vowed to appeal the decision.

Caley Thistle tumbled into administration in October and its future is uncertain.

What did the reporter say about the battery storage plans?

Highland Council planning manager David Mudie previously told the planning committee that approving the battery storage scheme would result in a loss of green and amenity space.

But in a statement sent to the Scottish Government by Ness Planning, the firm representing Caley Thistle, it described the area earmarked for the battery storage as “an area of rough ground of no particular biodiversity value”.

More than 100 people attended a Caley Thistle meeting to discuss the battery storage plan earlier this year.

That reasoning has not been enough to convince Ms Leven.

She referred to policy 4 of the Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan in her response. The policy is about safeguarding green space from development.

In her letter, Ms Leven said: “Given the proposed loss of the greenspace and the lost
connection into the green network from the north, the proposal would not be consistent with policy 4.”

The news will be welcomed by four local community councils, who united to oppose the scheme.

Slackbuie, Inshes and Milton of Leys, Lochardil and Drummond and Holm Community Councils, representing more than 13,700 residents, urging councillors to vote against the proposed development back in March.

Earlier this year, there was confusion about who would benefit from the scheme if it was approved.

The appeal was initially lodged by ICT Battery Storage, whose directors include former Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison.

However, it was updated and the appeal was put in the name of Intelligent Land Investments, Caley Thistle’s shirt sponsor.

Although the reporter’s decision is final, the club still has the option of appealing to the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Caley Thistle have been asked to respond to the decision.

