Appeal for Caley Thistle-linked battery storage scheme rejected by the Scottish Government

Caley Thistle have been dealt a blow after the Scottish Government rejected an appeal for a proposal to build a battery storage scheme in Inverness.

The proposal could have landed them a £3.4m windfall and helped them avoid the turmoil they now find themselves in.

In a lengthy decision notice, Scottish Government reporter Rosie Leven outlined concerns about the loss of green space, noise and the visual impact.

She concluded: “The proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would still justify granting planning permission.

“I have considered all the other matters raised, but there are none which would lead me to alter my conclusions.”

Where does this leave Caley Thistle?

The application was mired in controversy after it was initially approved by the council’s south planning applications committee in February.

But only five of the 15-strong committee voted when it came to a decision.

A notice of amendment for the full council to revisit the decision was raised by Nairn councillor Paul Oldham.

In April, the battery farm project was then rejected by a margin of 30 votes to 23.

The decision prompted an angry response from Caley Thistle, whose former chief executive Scot Gardiner vowed to appeal the decision.

Caley Thistle tumbled into administration in October and its future is uncertain.

What did the reporter say about the battery storage plans?

Highland Council planning manager David Mudie previously told the planning committee that approving the battery storage scheme would result in a loss of green and amenity space.

But in a statement sent to the Scottish Government by Ness Planning, the firm representing Caley Thistle, it described the area earmarked for the battery storage as “an area of rough ground of no particular biodiversity value”.

That reasoning has not been enough to convince Ms Leven.

She referred to policy 4 of the Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan in her response. The policy is about safeguarding green space from development.

In her letter, Ms Leven said: “Given the proposed loss of the greenspace and the lost

connection into the green network from the north, the proposal would not be consistent with policy 4.”

The news will be welcomed by four local community councils, who united to oppose the scheme.

Slackbuie, Inshes and Milton of Leys, Lochardil and Drummond and Holm Community Councils, representing more than 13,700 residents, urging councillors to vote against the proposed development back in March.

Earlier this year, there was confusion about who would benefit from the scheme if it was approved.

The appeal was initially lodged by ICT Battery Storage, whose directors include former Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison.

However, it was updated and the appeal was put in the name of Intelligent Land Investments, Caley Thistle’s shirt sponsor.

Although the reporter’s decision is final, the club still has the option of appealing to the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Caley Thistle have been asked to respond to the decision.