‘Impressive’ manor house in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End hits the market for £1.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘Impressive’ manor house in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End hits the market for £1.5m

Rubislaw House has several unique features including pink granite, decorative archways and stunning stained glass windows.

By Ross Hempseed
Rubislaw House at night. Image: Savills.
Rubislaw House at night. Image: Savills.

An outstanding house located in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End is on the market for £1.5million.

Rubislaw House, located at 50 Queens Road, is an eye-catching building on one of the city’s most desirable streets.

From 1959 to 2010, the building was separated into three apartments, after which it was converted into a family home.

Rubislaw House during the day.
From the front you can see touches of pink granite on the exterior. Image: Savills.

The property was designed by John Pirie and Arthur Clyne featuring a bold mixture of ecclesiastical and proto-Art Nouveau carvings on the exterior.

Walking up to the building, you are immediately struck by the impressive and unique exterior.

The large door leads you into the vestibule floored in pink granite, with a guest bathroom off to the right.

Dining room featuring several unique touches. Image: Savills.

The property uses pink granite in several areas, including in the wide central hallway, which features an oversized polished pink granite column.

The curved staircase with stained glass windows. Image: Savills.

Off the hallway is the drawing room featuring twin-aspect windows, an ornate fireplace and access to the garden room.

Stunning period features throughout the house

The elegant bow-windowed dining room has a highly decorative ceiling and overlooks the back garden, with a beautiful five-pane curved window with intricate stained glass design.

The garden room a perfect spot of entertaining. Image: Savills.

Another unique room on the ground floor is the garden room, with polished granite flooring and full-surround windows – an ideal space for entertaining guests.

The room also has a centred carpet surrounded by polished wooden flooring with a fireplace inside a decorative archway.

At the heart of Rubislaw House is the dining kitchen, with elegantly hand-crafted cabinets and an island with butcher’s block and granite work surfaces.

The elegant kitchen. Image: Savills.

There is also space for a more informal dining area or this could be turned into a cosy snug.

Off the kitchen is the utility room with a staircase leading up to an isolated upstairs area. This area has two good-sized bedrooms which share a bathroom.

A curved wooden staircase at the end of the hallway leads to the upper floors, flanked by colourful stained glass windows, one of the famous Scots poet Robert Burns.

‘Never-ending surprises’ at Rubislaw House

On the first floor are two large front-facing bedrooms, one with a small space within the corner turret.

Across the landing is a large family bathroom with a shower. There is also a separate toilet.

The master bedroom facing out the back of the building. Image: Savills.

The master bedroom is also on this floor and mimics the stunning window arrangement seen in the dining room, with large curved windows looking out onto the garden.

The room also has an ensuite with a free-standing bathtub and his and her vanity sinks.

Ensuite bathroom with free-standing bathtub. Image: Savills.

On the second floor are three additional bedrooms, two large enough for a king bed, while the third is uniquely shaped and could be used as a private office.

The bedrooms share a large bathroom with a claw-footed bathtub and shower.

Rubislaw House’s rear garden features a central footpath with lawns on either side with a fully operational polished granite fountain in the centre.

The original coachman’s quarters are in red brick and have a staircase to the hayloft, providing further storage space.

Rubislaw House rear garden with its granite fountain
The back garden of the property with its granite fountain. Image: Savills.

There is a detached garage with power, water and light and an additional double garage built in 2014.

The listing agent commented: “I love the never-ending surprises. Each and every room offers something impressive.

“The stained glass windows are incredible, a favourite of mine being Robert Burns.”

Rubislaw House is listed with Savills for £1.5m.

Conversation