Inverness planning: Phone boxes to be replaced by ‘street hubs’ with chargers and bid for city centre holiday lets

The phone boxes we’ve been accustomed to seeing for decades could soon be no more in the city centre.

BT has lodged several proposals to replace the derelict boxes with new “street hubs”, which will allow people to charge their own phones.

A retirement house in the pipeline in Crown has been given the go-ahead and a popular city cafe has also revealed its expansion intentions.

But first, let’s begin with a fresh plan for accommodation in the heart of Inverness.

Queensgate holiday lets

Plans have been put forward to convert a former city centre office into holiday lets.

The vacant space is above the Victorian Market on the second-floor of 11 Queensgate.

Gokhan Turmenoglu’s application asks for permission to use the space for “four holiday lets”.

However, a supporting design statement from architect David Somerville said the units could be used for a long-term stay.

Mr Somerville added: “The accommodation was used for many years as offices but has now lain unoccupied for a number of years.

“My client’s intention is to convert this accommodation into four letting units aiming

at occupation by two people maximum for long-term stay with the possibility of additional occupants on a short-term basis.

“This proposal is in line with the stated intention of the Highland Council to return properties currently unoccupied within Inverness City Centre to residential use.

“I believe this proposal will assist in achieving the council’s intention to revitalise the town centre and I recommend it for approval.”

BT’s street hub plan for Inverness

BT has unveiled plans to scrap a number of city centre phone boxes and replace them with 10ft-high advertising screens.

The “street hubs” are being touted as a high-tech replacement for derelict phone boxes across the country.

The hubs will offer free public wi-fi, free UK calls, USB charging and a way of contacting the emergency services.

The telecoms giant began rolling out the units in 2017.

There are now 950 across the UK.

HD displays on the side of the units will be used for advertising – to help fund them – and 5% of the screen time will be given to Highland Council to promote local events and educate.

There are three separate applications to replace phone boxes with the screens in the city centre – in Church Street, Inglis Street and the High Street.

For the proposals to go ahead, BT must get advertising consent as well as planning permission for the physical structure.

The hubs have proved controversial further south, with consent rejected for 37 out of 38 cases in Edinburgh so far.

However, many of those bids have ultimately been granted following appeals to the Scottish Government.

Crown’s retirement house

An application to create a “retirement house” by building an extension to a property in the Crown area of the city has been approved.

Peter Morgan’s plans for the home on Southside Place involve demolishing part of the building.

According to the papers, it will remove some of the “clutter” and restore the building back to its more original, simpler shape.

A statement added: “This application seeks to achieve a harmonious blend of old and new, ensuring the building’s long-term viability while preserving its role within the conservation area.”

What else is happening?

A former office in Union Street will be converted into five holiday lets after Y People’s plans were approved.

The move will be good news for the people behind the nearby, similar Queensgate application mentioned earlier.

A popular Inverness cafe and bakehouse is set for a major expansion.

Xoko in Bridge Street has been a hit with customers since it opened its doors in 2021.

It has now lodged plans to expand into a vacant space above them in Castle Wynd.

And in the east of the city, a proposal to redevelop the Cradlehall Care Home into retirement flats will go ahead after it was given the green light by Highland Council planners.

