Inverness

Inverness newsagent cordoned off after break-in

The entrance to the Greig Street premises has been cordoned off.

By Michelle Henderson
Police car parked outside Greig Street Newsagents.
Police have cordoned off Greig Street Newsagents in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson.

An Inverness newsagent has been cordoned off following a break-in.

Police were called to Greig Street shortly after 8am this morning after receiving reports of a break-in and theft at Greig Street Stores Newsagents.

Pictures taken at the scene show the main door to the premises was smashed, leaving a gaping hole in the pane of glass.

A cordon was placed around the main entrance, restricting entry to the corner shop, as officers carried out their enquiries.

The exact value of the items taken from the shop is unknown at this time.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 8.05am on Saturday, 14 December, 2024, we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Greig Street, Inverness.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

Police spotted outside Inverness newsagents

Staff at neighbouring business Cheryl Coull Hair Design were first made aware of the incident when they turned up for work.

Pictures taken at the scene show the main door has been smashed. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, they said: “We opened at 9am and when we got here the police were already here.

“There was that police car and two police vans.”

The incident is the second of its kind in the area over the last year.

Lloyd Pharmacy, located opposite the newsagents, was previously targeted.

A member of staff said: “Police were here when we opened at 9am.

“I spoke to the guy who runs the newsagent and I think he said the break-in happened around 3am.

“We had a break-in over a year ago but have had issues in the last year.”

