Firefighters called to one-vehicle crash on A82 near Lochend

Firefighters have been called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on the A82 near Lochend.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Fort William road shortly after 1pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene, around six miles north of Drumnadrochit.

The severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Firefighters remain at scene of A82 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 1.46pm this afternoon.

Two appliances from Inverness and Beauly were tasked to the scene.

Firefighters currently remain in attendance.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

In a statement, posted on social media, a fire spokesperson wrote: “We are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the A82 near Drumnadrochit.

“We would ask the public to avoid the area as our crews continue to work on making the area safe.

“Thank you for your support.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.