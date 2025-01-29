Hunt begins for thieves who ‘removed roof tiles’ of Inverness convenience store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Hunt begins for thieves who ‘removed roof tiles’ of Inverness convenience store

Police say two men 'tried to gain access' to the shop by climbing up onto its roof.

By Graham Fleming
The men were spotted on the roof of the Inverness convenience shop. Image: Google
The men were spotted on the roof of the Inverness convenience shop. Image: Google

The hunt has began for two men who tried to gain access to an Inverness convenience store via its roof.

The pair were “observed” between 2.40am and 3.30am on January 23, standing atop Lochalsh Road’s Premier shop, removing slates with an “unknown object”.

The two fled in the direction of Telford Road after being spotted.

Now, police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

The first male was wearing a black jacket with a white emblem on the front, dark grey joggers and white trainers.

The second male was reportedly wearing a light grey jacket with a light-coloured hoodie underneath, black joggers and black trainers.

Search ongoing for Inverness rooftop thieves

In the meantime, officers continue to scan CCTV and search the area for the men.

A police spokesperson said: “Our initial enquiries have revealed that two unknown males were observed to be on the roof of the Inverness premises.

“They were removing tiles from the roof with an unknown object before fleeing the area in the direction of Telford Road.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries and gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.

“We are asking anyone who may have heard or saw anything suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the suspects that could assist our investigation to get in touch.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 with reference number 0289 of 23/01/2025 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

