Hunt begins for thieves who ‘removed roof tiles’ of Inverness convenience store

The hunt has began for two men who tried to gain access to an Inverness convenience store via its roof.

The pair were “observed” between 2.40am and 3.30am on January 23, standing atop Lochalsh Road’s Premier shop, removing slates with an “unknown object”.

The two fled in the direction of Telford Road after being spotted.

Now, police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

The first male was wearing a black jacket with a white emblem on the front, dark grey joggers and white trainers.

The second male was reportedly wearing a light grey jacket with a light-coloured hoodie underneath, black joggers and black trainers.

In the meantime, officers continue to scan CCTV and search the area for the men.

A police spokesperson said: “Our initial enquiries have revealed that two unknown males were observed to be on the roof of the Inverness premises.

“They were removing tiles from the roof with an unknown object before fleeing the area in the direction of Telford Road.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries and gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.

“We are asking anyone who may have heard or saw anything suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the suspects that could assist our investigation to get in touch.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 with reference number 0289 of 23/01/2025 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.