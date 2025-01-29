Thieves break through ceiling of Inverness newsagent to steal up to £8,000 worth of cigarettes

Thieves broke through the ceiling of an upstairs flat to steal up to £8,000 worth of cigarettes from an Inverness newsagent.

Pragnesh Valand, owner of Chalky’s newsagents, was shocked to discover the culprits had gained entry to his Haugh Road business on Monday night by ripping a hole in the ceiling.

The masked pair made off with between £5,000 and £8,000 worth of cigarettes as well as a single bottle of Buckfast.

Reviewing the CCTV from closing time on Monday, staff were able to spot two masked figures scoping out the business.

The cameras captured images the pair walking behind the business shortly after 8pm -around 30 minutes after closing.

One could be seen surveying the area several times throughout the night.

Inside, the thieves were tearing their way into the premises through the rental flat upstairs.

Masked pair break-in to Inverness newsagent twice in one night

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Valand said: “They came in through the window – either they opened the window or it was already open.

“Once they got inside we think they started breaking through the floor at around 10 o’clock.”

“At 1.36am, we captured one of the guys on camera coming down into the shop and walking behind the counter.

“The alarm was then triggered.”

Mr Valand said that from the footage he believes the thief considered fleeing, but then continues.

“It looks like he’s thought “Why have I come here?” and so he’s decided to take the risk.

“He tries to open the cigarette cabinet and he’s taken the cigarettes before going back upstairs at 1.38 am.”

A short time later, the thieves made a second entry to the city centre premises, scaling down from the ceiling to steal more cigarettes and a bottle of Buckfast.

The owner is asking for people to be on their guard and report anything that may look suspicious.

He added: “How can they make a plan like that and get the chance to carry it out?

“We see them on CCTV at 8.38pm, in masks and gloves.

“For five hours, they creep around and no-one asks anything.

“If you see something like this, please report it.”

Police launch investigation into city break-in

Police visited the city newsagent to gather CCT footage from between 10pm and 4am.

An investigation has now been launched to bring those responsible to justice.

Detective Constable Ellie Logan is appealing for anyone with information or additional CCTV footage to come forward.

She said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist us to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0480 of 28 January, 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.