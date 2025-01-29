Thieves break through ceiling of Inverness newsagent to steal up to £8,000 worth of cigarettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thieves break through ceiling of Inverness newsagent to steal up to £8,000 worth of cigarettes

A masked pair tore a hole in the ceiling to break-in to the city centre business.

By Michelle Henderson
Facade of Chalky's Inverness newsagent with red sign light up in the dark
Chalky's in Inverness was subject to an overnight break-in on Monday. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Thieves broke through the ceiling of an upstairs flat to steal up to £8,000 worth of cigarettes from an Inverness newsagent.

Pragnesh Valand, owner of Chalky’s newsagents, was shocked to discover the culprits had gained entry to his Haugh Road business on Monday night by ripping a hole in the ceiling.

The masked pair made off with between £5,000 and £8,000 worth of cigarettes as well as a single bottle of Buckfast.

Reviewing the CCTV from closing time on Monday, staff were able to spot two masked figures scoping out the business.

The hole created by thieves during a break-in at the Inverness newsagent.
The thieves ripped a hole in the floor of the upstairs flat to gain entry to the newsagent. Image: Pragnesh Valand/DC Thomson

The cameras captured images the pair walking behind the business shortly after 8pm -around 30 minutes after closing.

One could be seen surveying the area several times throughout the night.

Inside, the thieves were tearing their way into the premises through the rental flat upstairs.

Masked pair break-in to Inverness newsagent twice in one night

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Valand said: “They came in through the window – either they opened the window or it was already open.

“Once they got inside we think they started breaking through the floor at around 10 o’clock.”

“At 1.36am, we captured one of the guys on camera coming down into the shop and walking behind the counter.

“The alarm was then triggered.”

Mr Valand said that from the footage he believes the thief considered fleeing, but then continues.

“It looks like he’s thought “Why have I come here?” and so he’s decided to take the risk.

“He tries to open the cigarette cabinet and he’s taken the cigarettes before going back upstairs at 1.38 am.”

A short time later, the thieves made a second entry to the city centre premises, scaling down from the ceiling to steal more cigarettes and a bottle of Buckfast.

Two masked figures in black walking down an Inverness side street.
Two masked figures were captured on the business CCTV cameras on the night of the break-in. Image: Pragnesh Valand

The owner is asking for people to be on their guard and report anything that may look suspicious.

He added: “How can they make a plan like that and get the chance to carry it out?

“We see them on CCTV at 8.38pm, in masks and gloves.

“For five hours, they creep around and no-one asks anything.

“If you see something like this, please report it.”

Police launch investigation into city break-in

Police visited the city newsagent to gather CCT footage from between 10pm and 4am.

An investigation has now been launched to bring those responsible to justice.

Detective Constable Ellie Logan is appealing for anyone with information or additional CCTV footage to come forward.

She said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist us to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0480 of 28 January, 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

