Second Covid death confirmed at Stornoway care home

A second person has died at a Western Isles care home currently dealing with an outbreak of Covid.

It is the second death linked to Dun Berisay Care Home in Stornoway that NHS Western Isles has confirmed in 24 hours.

The resident had recently tested positive for the virus.

A spokesman from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: “It is with regret that we confirm a second death of a resident associated with the outbreak at Dun Berisay.

“Our thoughts are with the families and staff at this difficult and sad time.”

The news shortly follows the first Covid-related death at Dun Berisay, which was confirmed in a joint statement from NHS Western Isles and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

As of August 4, 25 residents and staff had tested positive for the virus.

The number has continued to rise since the outbreak was confirmed last week after seven cases were identified.

Due to this, all non-essential visits have been suspended while the care home works to prevent any further spread.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson has been sharing updates on Twitter and urging the wider community to get fully vaccinated.

The health board reported no new cases in the past 24 hours – the first time since July 9.