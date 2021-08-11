CalMac closes ‘loophole’ exploited by motorhomes to prioritise islanders

Motorhomes and caravans will be restricted from using “turn-up-and-go” capacity on CalMac ferries, transport minister Graeme Dey has confirmed.

The move closes a loophole that was being exploited by some passengers.

CalMac retains a small number of turn up and go tickets on pressured routes for islanders who have to travel at short notice.

However, there have been reports of motorhomes parking in the standby queues at ferry terminals overnight.

Islanders have complained about being unable to get bookings on ferries for three weeks.

Motorhomes to no longer get standby slots

Social distancing restrictions on the ships were eased on Monday allowing full capacity to return. They had previously been cut to just 35% – with ferry breakdowns adding to the pressure.

From now on, all bookable CalMac routes motorhomes and caravans will not be given standby or waitlist positions on the day of sailing.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan said: “The ‘turn-up-and-go’ capacity on ferries, while limited, is aimed primarily at helping islanders, since they more often need to travel at short notice while visitors tend to book far in advance.

“I have been receiving reports of motorhomes parking in the standby queues at ports overnight, exploiting the fact they are able to sleep in their vehicles and queue ahead of everyone else.

“This isn’t what the turn-up-and-go tickets are supposed to be for, and I am glad to see this particular loophole closed.”

Capacity boost for island ferries

The move follows the First Minister’s announcement that Scotland has moved beyond Level 0.

This means that the number of passengers that can be carried on board ferries has returned to normal.

CalMac operations director Robert Morrison said: “It is good news that we are finally able to open up our ferries to their full capacities following the relaxation of Covid regulations.

“I know this has been a source of great frustration for local communities, businesses and travellers during an extremely busy summer period. With many people focussing on holidaying at home and a period of sustained good weather, it has placed extra pressure on the system.

“It is vital to note, however, that we still recommend booking ahead as many of the car deck spaces are already reaching capacity.”