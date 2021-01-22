Moray Council: Roadworks to be done to protect diversion route during long-term bridge closure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Roadworks to protect a Moray road that is a diversion route during a long-term bridge closure will be done to protect it from the weather.

Foths Bridge, south of Elgin, will be shut for at least another three years after “significant” movement was detected in stoneworks.

The closure has forced residents in Birnie to use the Trochail Road as a diversion to drive to Elgin.

However, that route has been subjected to flooding in recent weeks due to rain water pouring onto it from surrounding fields.

Moray Council has now confirmed it will pump away the pools before building up the sides to try and prevent the surface becoming submerged.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “Flooding has been reported as a major issue, and I have seen for myself some of the photos showing the current state of the roads.

“In the middle of winter, these roads can be treacherous at the best of times, and there is also concern that council gritters are not getting out often enough.

“Given the ongoing closure of Foths Bridge, drivers have little option but to travel on these roads.”

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We will first attempt to pump the water to a suitable outfall location, and then build up the road levels and undertake resurfacing works to ensure the road is higher than adjacent fields.

“It’s difficult to forecast a timescale for completion of the works, but we’re hoping to be on site over the next few weeks pumping the water, when all required agreements and permissions have been granted.

“We’re planning to have all works completed by the end of March, however this may be influenced by factors outwith our control.”