News / Moray

Moray care home residents self-isolating after coronavirus outbreak

by David Mackay
February 22, 2021, 4:07 pm Updated: February 22, 2021, 5:35 pm
All residents at a Moray care home are self-isolating following an outbreak of coronavirus.

Staff and residents at Glenisla in Keith are understood to be among those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The outbreak comes after employees with coronavirus had to self-isolate last month.

However, more tests done last week have found positive results among more staff and some residents.

Today operator Parklands was unable to confirm whether two deaths at Glenisla last week were connected to the outbreak or how many cases had been detected.

