Campaigners in rural Moray want to drive down fuel poverty by helping residents navigate the maze of energy efficiency funds.

Finderne, which spans the area south of Forres, features a large amount of buildings that date back more than a century.

The old fashioned designs may be a hit with visitors to the villages of Rafford and Dunphail.

However, the architecture of the era leaves many residents struggling to heat their homes with no easy access to gas pipelines nearby.

Old homes exaggerating fuel poverty concerns

The Finderne Development Trust has embarked on a project to make homes in the area more affordable and easier to heat.

The group, which receives an annual £138,000 windfall from the nearby Logie Wind Farm, has hired an officer as a helping hand for residents with the help of funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

It is hoped the avenue will ease concerns among those concerned about paying bills.

Finlay McCulloch, who has been hired as the new energy project manager, said: “There are a lot of old family cottages in the area, basically with no insulation.

“A lot of them were built in the 1930s and haven’t changed much because it’s very difficult.

“There’s a lot of funding out there for insulation and renewable technologies like solar panels – it’s just about making people aware there is help there.

“It’s a predominantly older population and another project the trust is working on is trying to get better broadband connectivity, so it’s doubly hard to make people aware.”

Projects aim to sustain rural communities

The Finderne Development Trust was formed to help guide the wind farm windfall towards making the area a more attractive place to live and work.

Concerns have been raised that young people are being attracted to jobs elsewhere with little to attract families.

Projects have been launched to entice firms to hire apprentices and a housing development is also being investigated in Brockloch to allow older residents to remain in the community.

Trust chairman Brian Higgs explained the fuel poverty and energy efficiency project was one of the key aims when the Moray group was formed in 2018.

He said: “It came through quite strongly in the community consultation that fuel poverty was a big concern in all rural areas, but particularly here.

“What we found was there’s actually quite a lot of government-sponsored support, but it’s very complicated.

“We might tell someone there’s a website for them to visit but they might not move beyond that because it’s so complex.

“So, it’s about more than just sign-posting. We want to be a helping hand by offering help and advice too.”

Residents in the Finderne area can contact the trust about getting help with energy efficiency projects by e-mailing finlay@findernedevelopmenttrust.com