Man downloaded indecent images of children ‘out of curiosity’

A 20-year-old Moray man who downloaded indecent images of children being sexually abused told police he did it “out of curiosity”.

Cameron Thomson, of Cameron Drive, Keith, also denied to officers that he was “sexually attracted to children” after 401 images were found on his mobile phone.

At Inverness Sheriff Court, Thomson admitted possessing the images, 54 of which were category A, the most serious, involving girls aged between 10 and 15.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing three of the images.

Sex Offenders Register

Fiscal depute David Morton told Sheriff Margaret Neilson that following an investigation by Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Unit, Thomson’s home was raided and searched on October 30, 2020.

His electronic devices including an iPhone were seized.

Sentence was deferred until December 12 for a background report and defence solicitor David Patterson reserved his comments until then.

Thomson was immediately placed on the Sex Offenders Register and his bail was continued.