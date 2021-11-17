Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man downloaded indecent images of children ‘out of curiosity’

By David Love
November 17, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 17, 2021, 11:50 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.

A 20-year-old Moray man who downloaded indecent images of children being sexually abused told police he did it “out of curiosity”.

Cameron Thomson, of Cameron Drive, Keith, also denied to officers that he was “sexually attracted to children” after 401 images were found on his mobile phone.

At Inverness Sheriff Court, Thomson admitted possessing the images, 54 of which were category A, the most serious, involving girls aged between 10 and 15.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing three of the images.

Sex Offenders Register

Fiscal depute David Morton told Sheriff Margaret Neilson that following an investigation by Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Unit, Thomson’s home was raided and searched on October 30, 2020.

His electronic devices including an iPhone were seized.

Sentence was deferred until December 12 for a background report and defence solicitor David Patterson reserved his comments until then.

Thomson was immediately placed on the Sex Offenders Register and his bail was continued.

