Buckie High School among dozens of facilities to remain closed to pupils on Tuesday

By Denny Andonova
November 29, 2021, 3:43 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 5:29 pm
The school will remain closed on Tuesday with further update expected in due course.

Buckie High School will remain closed for a second consecutive day as workers carry out essential repairs to “make the building safe”.

Moray Council has confirmed hundreds of students will continue to learn from home on Tuesday with all classes moving online for the time being.

The school was shut to staff and pupils today for safety reasons after Storm Arwen’s gale-force winds caused damage to the roof on the old part of the building and the reception area.

Some of the rooftop tiles of Buckie High School were blown off during Storm Arwen. Pictures by Jason Hadges/DCT Media.

All teaching will now remain remote at least for one more day, while workers are on site to secure the structure and prevent any further rooftop tiles from falling.

A spokeswoman said: “The damage is primarily to areas of the roof on the old part of the building and the reception area and our contractor is due on site to secure this and prevent any further tiles from falling.

“Once that has been made safe teaching staff will be able to return and pupils will follow, remote learning will be in place until then.

“Families will be communicated with directly with any further updates.”

School closures in the rest of the north-east

Buckie High School is one of many facilities to shut its doors following the devastating impact of Friday’s stormy weather.

Aberdeenshire Council announced that all schools across the region will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a widespread power outage cause by the storm.

The extent of the damage at all schools is still unknown and a “far better picture” is needed before a decision can be made about the return of pupils.

Contractors were seen working to repair the roof of Buckie High School today. Picture by Jason Hadges/DCT Media.

Aberdeen Grammar School and East End Primary School Nursery in Elgin have also been closed to all staff and pupils today due to the buildings currently having no heating or hot water supply.

They are joined by Broomhill School and Holy Family RC School in Aberdeen, which will be closed only to nursery pupils for the same reasons until tomorrow.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has warned it may take “several days” to restore power to all homes, businesses and school buildings.

Teams are continuing to gradually work across the region to carry out repairs and restore power to more than 30,000 customers.

More on Storm Arwen:

