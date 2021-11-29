Buckie High School among dozens of facilities to remain closed to pupils on Tuesday

Buckie High School will remain closed for a second consecutive day as workers carry out essential repairs to “make the building safe”.

Moray Council has confirmed hundreds of students will continue to learn from home on Tuesday with all classes moving online for the time being.

The school was shut to staff and pupils today for safety reasons after Storm Arwen’s gale-force winds caused damage to the roof on the old part of the building and the reception area.

All teaching will now remain remote at least for one more day, while workers are on site to secure the structure and prevent any further rooftop tiles from falling.

A spokeswoman said: “The damage is primarily to areas of the roof on the old part of the building and the reception area and our contractor is due on site to secure this and prevent any further tiles from falling.

“Once that has been made safe teaching staff will be able to return and pupils will follow, remote learning will be in place until then.

“Families will be communicated with directly with any further updates.”

School closures in the rest of the north-east

Buckie High School is one of many facilities to shut its doors following the devastating impact of Friday’s stormy weather.

Aberdeenshire Council announced that all schools across the region will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a widespread power outage cause by the storm.

The extent of the damage at all schools is still unknown and a “far better picture” is needed before a decision can be made about the return of pupils.

Aberdeen Grammar School and East End Primary School Nursery in Elgin have also been closed to all staff and pupils today due to the buildings currently having no heating or hot water supply.

They are joined by Broomhill School and Holy Family RC School in Aberdeen, which will be closed only to nursery pupils for the same reasons until tomorrow.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has warned it may take “several days” to restore power to all homes, businesses and school buildings.

Teams are continuing to gradually work across the region to carry out repairs and restore power to more than 30,000 customers.

