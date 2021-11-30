Residents across Moray have been urged to take care amid fears further forecasts for wind could cause further damage after Storm Arwen.

Countless trees were toppled in the strong winds last week with many more left unstable.

Meanwhile, a large number of branches, fences and walls have also been left in precarious positions from the storm.

Moray Council has warned forecasts of more wind, albeit nowhere near as strong as Storm Arwen, could now give the final push to them.

What will the weather be like?

Moray Council says overnight wind is forecast from Tuesday into Wednesday with heavy rain.

Met Office forecasts show the stronger wind will be mainly confined to coastal regions.

Jim Grant, Moray Council’s emergency response coordinator, warned it could now take just a “high gust” to destabilise trees, walls and fences that have already been destabilised.

He said: “I would urge anyone out and about in Moray to be extra careful as our clean-up operation continues.

“Our teams are out securing or removing branches, trees, fences and headstones that are at risk of causing further damage.

“But there will be some that were made unstable over the weekend and just need one more gust of wind to topple or fall. Residents are also advised to check their own gardens for any signs of instability.”

When will power be restored?

On Tuesday morning there were still 3,100 homes across Moray beginning a fifth day without electricity after Storm Arwen.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has warned it could be Wednesday before power is restored to all homes but has stressed further progress will be made on Tuesday.

Across the weekend communities opened up rest centres and provided hot food for those cut off from the grid.

Mr Grant said: “The community stepped up over the weekend and showed themselves to be resilient in the face of adversity.

“We ask they continue to show this community spirit and check on any neighbours who may still be without power.

“We’re still available for anyone requiring temporary accommodation and are continuing to check on vulnerable residents. Anyone with concerns can contact us on 0300 123 4566.”