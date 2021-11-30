Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray residents urged to take care amid forecasts overnight wind could topple precarious trees and walls

By David Mackay
November 30, 2021, 1:53 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 2:52 pm
Dangerous tree in Forres. Photo: Moray Council

Residents across Moray have been urged to take care amid fears further forecasts for wind could cause further damage after Storm Arwen.

Countless trees were toppled in the strong winds last week with many more left unstable.

Meanwhile, a large number of branches, fences and walls have also been left in precarious positions from the storm.

Moray Council has warned forecasts of more wind, albeit nowhere near as strong as Storm Arwen, could now give the final push to them.

What will the weather be like?

Moray Council says overnight wind is forecast from Tuesday into Wednesday with heavy rain.

Met Office forecasts show the stronger wind will be mainly confined to coastal regions.

Jim Grant, Moray Council’s emergency response coordinator, warned it could now take just a “high gust” to destabilise trees, walls and fences that have already been destabilised.

A toppled tree in Knockando cemetery. Photo: Moray Council

He said: “I would urge anyone out and about in Moray to be extra careful as our clean-up operation continues.

“Our teams are out securing or removing branches, trees, fences and headstones that are at risk of causing further damage.

“But there will be some that were made unstable over the weekend and just need one more gust of wind to topple or fall. Residents are also advised to check their own gardens for any signs of instability.”

When will power be restored?

On Tuesday morning there were still 3,100 homes across Moray beginning a fifth day without electricity after Storm Arwen.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has warned it could be Wednesday before power is restored to all homes but has stressed further progress will be made on Tuesday.

Across the weekend communities opened up rest centres and provided hot food for those cut off from the grid.

Mr Grant said: “The community stepped up over the weekend and showed themselves to be resilient in the face of adversity.

“We ask they continue to show this community spirit and check on any neighbours who may still be without power.

“We’re still available for anyone requiring temporary accommodation and are continuing to check on vulnerable residents. Anyone with concerns can contact us on 0300 123 4566.”

