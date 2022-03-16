Moray councillors condemn ‘apocalyptic’ war in Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors from across the political divide came together to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At a special meeting of Moray Council on Tuesday members criticised the Russian leader for his attack on democracy and creating the worst refugee crises in Europe in 80 years.

The meeting was arranged to consider progress made following an Accounts Commission report on the council, that criticised elected members for their lack of collaboration.

But differences were put to one side as they condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Council convener Shona Morrison said: “This is an assault on democracy by Vladimir Putin. Europe is experiencing the biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

“In Scotland we’re ready and willing to help those in need.”

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae was confident Moray would “open its doors” to refugees as they had done before, and leader of the council Graham Leadbitter said it was “heartbreaking” to see three million people fleeing their homes.

Councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe called on the local authority to work with the Ministry of Defence to free up unoccupied homes for the benefit of refugees and those on the housing waiting list, calling the situation in Ukraine “apocalyptic”.

Derek Ross, councillor for Speyside Glenlivet, said: “I know sometimes things can get heated in council, but today is a day to come together and condemn what’s happening in Ukraine.”

A report on the council’s response to dealing with the impact of the war and refugee crisis will come before members in April.

Members noted progress made following the Accounts Commission report, including a better financial position, advancement of the improvement and modernisation programme and pupil attainment.

They also acknowledged action was needed on speeding up improvements to services with a greater commitment needed to improve decisive leadership.