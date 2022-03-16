Moray councillors condemn ‘apocalyptic’ war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray councillors condemn ‘apocalyptic’ war in Ukraine

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:57 am
Moray Council convener Shona Morrison led the condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Councillors from across the political divide came together to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At a special meeting of Moray Council on Tuesday members criticised the Russian leader for his attack on democracy and creating the worst refugee crises in Europe in 80 years.

The meeting was arranged to consider progress made following an Accounts Commission report on the council, that criticised elected members for their lack of collaboration.

But differences were put to one side as they condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Council convener Shona Morrison said: “This is an assault on democracy by Vladimir Putin. Europe is experiencing the biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

“In Scotland we’re ready and willing to help those in need.”

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross said it was time for members to come together and condemn the war in Ukraine.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae was confident Moray would “open its doors” to refugees as they had done before, and leader of the council Graham Leadbitter said it was “heartbreaking” to see three million people fleeing their homes.

Councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe called on the local authority to work with the Ministry of Defence to free up unoccupied homes for the benefit of refugees and those on the housing waiting list, calling the situation in Ukraine “apocalyptic”.

Derek Ross, councillor for Speyside Glenlivet, said: “I know sometimes things can get heated in council, but today is a day to come together and condemn what’s happening in Ukraine.”

A report on the council’s response to dealing with the impact of the war and refugee crisis will come before members in April.

Members noted progress made following the Accounts Commission report, including a better financial position, advancement of the improvement and modernisation programme and pupil attainment.

They also acknowledged action was needed on speeding up improvements to services with a greater commitment needed to improve decisive leadership.

