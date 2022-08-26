Buckie by-election: Lib Dems announce hopeful as other major parties confirm they will field candidates too

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Moray Liberal Democrats have announced their candidate for the upcoming Buckie by-election triggered by a shock resignation.

Les Tarr will stand as the Lib Dem candidate in the by-election, sparked by his party colleague.

Christopher Price resigned after just three months in the role.

He said he was struggling to balance his council duties with his full-time job.

Mr Price was the first Lib Dem to sit on the local authority since before the multi-member ward system came into being in 2007.

Buckie by-election

The Conservatives, SNP and Labour are also pledging to put candidates forward, it has emerged.

Moray Greens say they “haven’t ruled out” running a candidate.

They added: “This will depend on interest from the local branch and a member in ward wishing to stand.”

The date for the Buckie by-election is yet to be announced.

Buckie candidate Mr Tarr promises to focus on the local matters that matter.

He said: “Post pandemic so many people are struggling to pay their bills because of prices shooting up, we need councillors who will focus on the issues that matter to local people.

“Folk need help now.

“We can’t afford to wait for the Tories to sort out their leadership issues or for the SNP to achieve their obsession with independence.

“As a councillor, I would be focused on issues that matter to Buckie.”

He said these included improving transport links to help local businesses and improving the town centre.

He also said he would focus on supporting local health services.

“Issues such as street lights, the state of the local parks, supporting local community groups and anti-social behaviour are being largely ignored by parties who have lost sight of why they are councillors.”

The question is, could the Lib Dems win the seat after their councillor’s resignation?

They certainly think so.

Moray Liberal Democrats’ convener Neil Alexander said that a “proper and thorough selection process” has taken place to find Mr Price’s potential replacement.

Mr Alexander added: “Les is local to the Cullen and Buckie area.

“As Scottish Liberal Democrats we believe in the local community and protecting council services to the residents of the area.

“Critical at this time is the delivery of health-related services from GP’s surgeries, Seafield Hospital in Buckie and the expansion of regional hub at Dr Gray’s Hospital.”

