Buckie by-election: Lib Dems announce hopeful as other major parties confirm they will field candidates too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Buckie by-election: Lib Dems announce hopeful as other major parties confirm they will field candidates too

By Sean McAngus
August 26, 2022, 11:11 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 11:53 am
Lib Dems announce Buckie by-election candidate Les Tarr.
Lib Dems announce Buckie by-election candidate Les Tarr.

The Moray Liberal Democrats have announced their candidate for the upcoming Buckie by-election triggered by a shock resignation.

Les Tarr will stand as the Lib Dem candidate in the by-election, sparked by his party colleague.

Christopher Price resigned after just three months in the role.

He said he was struggling to balance his council duties with his full-time job.

Mr Price was the first Lib Dem to sit on the local authority since before the multi-member ward system came into being in 2007.

Buckie by-election

The Conservatives, SNP and Labour are also pledging to put candidates forward, it has emerged.

Moray Greens say they “haven’t ruled out” running a candidate.

They added: “This will depend on interest from the local branch and a member in ward wishing to stand.”

The date for the Buckie by-election is yet to be announced.

Ballot Box.

Buckie candidate Mr Tarr promises to focus on the local matters that matter.

He said: “Post pandemic so many people are struggling to pay their bills because of prices shooting up, we need councillors who will focus on the issues that matter to local people.

“Folk need help now.

“We can’t afford to wait for the Tories to sort out their leadership issues or for the SNP to achieve their obsession with independence.

Lib Dems announce Buckie by-election candidate Les Tarr.

“As a councillor, I would be focused on issues that matter to Buckie.”

He said these included improving transport links to help local businesses and improving the town centre.

He also said he would focus on supporting local health services.

“Issues such as street lights, the state of the local parks, supporting local community groups and anti-social behaviour are being largely ignored by parties who have lost sight of why they are councillors.”

The question is, could the Lib Dems win the seat after their councillor’s resignation?

They certainly think so.

Neil Alexander.

Moray Liberal Democrats’ convener Neil Alexander said that a “proper and thorough selection process” has taken place to find Mr Price’s potential replacement.

Mr Alexander added: “Les is local to the Cullen and Buckie area.

“As Scottish Liberal Democrats we believe in the local community and protecting council services to the residents of the area.

“Critical at this time is the delivery of health-related services from GP’s surgeries, Seafield Hospital in Buckie and the expansion of regional hub at Dr Gray’s Hospital.”

Read more on Buckie by-election:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

mail strike
'A kick in the teeth': Postal workers strike across north and north-east branding pay…
0
Health and Social Care Moray paid a £10k bill to a service provider twice.
Health and Social Care Moray paid £10k bill twice
0
156 diner in Elgin is hosting a 'Karen diner' event
Fancy a roasting with your dinner? Restaurant brings 'Karen' diner event to Elgin
0
Douglas Ross met with Park Holidays UK this week. Picture by Jason Hedges.
'Embarrassing': Park Holidays UK bosses 'unaware' of new rules being enforced at Lossiemouth and…
1
Ron Aitchison spent 14 years living at the orphanage.
Historic Aberlour Orphanage archive opens to public for first time
0
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
Sean McAngus visited the Co-op in Lossiemouth at 3am to hear and see the major seagull problem.
WATCH: How bad can it be? We check out the 3am Lossiemouth gull racket
2
Director of Elgin gents retail shop Sirology Richard Cumming has hit out at the council. Picture by Jason Hedges.
'Our businesses are under attack': Moray Council and police under fire after pulling out…
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
Ian and Jean Bancroft have lived at the caravan park for nearly 10 years. Picture by Jason Hedges.
'Upgrade or get off': Meet the six Lossiemouth caravan park owners being 'bullied' out…
2

More from Press and Journal

Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…