From £3,000 to £15,000: Moray hotel owner determined to ‘ride out’ difficult winter – and isn’t putting prices up By Sean McAngus September 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 13, 2022, 12:25 pm 0 Seafield Arms hotel in Cullen. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Moray Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint 'We have had enough' Elgin farm shop owners devastated as 69 ducks killed in… 1 Controlling husband secretly tracked wife's movements using children's iPad Gordonstoun allowed the future King Charles to take centre stage and pull the strings… 0 Man hit with fine after flagging down police to report his own crime Amanda Nasser's optical boutique and eyecare business is thriving in Lossie 1 Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders Serviced accommodation at Buckie hotel, Elgin dog grooming parlour and electric vehicle charging points 0 The Royal Rail: Why the former Deeside Railway was so important to the Royal… 0 Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire… 0 More from Press and Journal Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee… 0 19-year-old Aberdeen man accused of posting intimate video of woman on Snapchat Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward 0 Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Scott… Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup LONG READ: From Barcelona to Aberdeen - How well-travelled brother and sister performance analysts… 0