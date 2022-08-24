Moray hospitality ‘on its knees’ as local chamber calls for urgent support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray hospitality ‘on its knees’ as local chamber calls for urgent support

By Simon Warburton
August 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:24 am
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.

Moray Chamber of Commerce says it has had “terrifying conversations” with hospitality businesses “on their knees” as a slew of economic storms batters local companies.

As well as the hospitality sector, the chamber is warning “walls are closing in for all businesses” and if support is not forthcoming “there won’t be any businesses left.”

‘Imperative’ support is given

The Chamber’s dire predictions come after it recently met 15 hospitality representatives from around the region noting it is “imperative” support is given urgently to struggling businesses.

The group has written to MSPs Richard Lochhead and Douglas Ross, as well as the Scottish Chamber of Commerce and Moray Council warning businesses are at “breaking point,” following Covid lockdowns, servicing increased debts, inflation and soaring energy costs.

The letter from Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Sarah Medcraf says:  “If there is no profit, there is no capital investment in products.

“Trading conditions have never been so tough because businesses are feeling the pressure from all angles and believe they have nowhere to go.

Energy meter with pound coins.
Energy bills are soaring for businesses.

“All sectors are feeling the storm of the trading conditions, but understandably some
more than others. The hospitality industry is on its knees from a lack of available staff, rising costs from everything from energy to food to coffee and it needs support now.”

The CEO notes VAT for hospitality was cut during the pandemic and has spoken to some businesses who used the reduction in the tax to trade their way out of Covid, using the savings to pay off borrowing.

Ms Medcraf is calling for a reduction in VAT for the hospitality and leisure sector as a “priority,” especially when consumers are spending less due to their own cost of living crisis.

Some hotels mulling closing for winter

The chamber boss also pointed to companies witnessing an increase of almost 400% in energy bills, with some hoteliers even now making the decision whether or not they close for the winter as it may be cheaper to do so.

“This has a detrimental effect not only on our tourism economy but confidence in these establishments locally especially when they provide local employment,” said Ms Medcraf.

“Along with other trade organisations, Scottish and British Chambers of 
Commerce have repeatedly called for a cap on fuel rates so businesses can have a small amount of comfort they can budget and forward plan their operations. To date, sadly, these calls have been ignored.

“As the winter comes in we will find people will go out for coffee to save putting the heating on at home, as businesses will need to heat their premises. However, we’ve already had reports from the hospitality industry of the average order value falling, people opting to share meals.

Home heating control
Some could even scrimp on heating by going out for a coffee.

“This is not a sustainable business model and strong intervention from government is required to support the whole business community.”

Ms Medcraf also put the thorny issue of business rates firmly in the cross-hairs, calling them an “unfair” and “outdated” system which needs reforming, while rising prices in raw materials, food and labour is a storm many businesses cannot weather.

The Chamber accepted some issues fall to the UK Government and others to its Scottish counterparts, but is calling for both administrations to unite in understanding just how much pressure businesses are under.

One Moray hospitality business which preferred to remain anonymous echoed the chamber’s concerns, particularly with regard to a VAT cut “at the very least” to help the sector.

Public don’t realise how much pressure businesses are under”

Moray hospitality business

The business said: “Times are very challenging. I think it will get a lot worse and we’re not hearing of any real business support coming down the line, a VAT cut at the very least really is what is needed.

“The general public don’t realise or are considering how much pressure most businesses are under just now, losing smaller businesses will affect our communities; choice, friendliness, service, employment, small things like donating raffle prizes for charity events, to name but a few.

“Bigger businesses and chains don’t seem to help out as much and have large pockets, small businesses rely on monthly turnover and really need the support of the community.”

