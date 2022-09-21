Aberdeen takeaway may reopen after energy bill package for firms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Chinese takeaway owner who shut his shop in Torry, Aberdeen, because of soaring energy bills is mulling a U-turn after the UK Government unveiled a package of support measures for businesses.

Martin Tang told The Press and Journal he may reopen his business as early as next week, all going well.

It depends on the feedback he gets from his energy broker.

But early indications are he will see his combined gas and electricity bills slashed to around £3,500 per quarter.

This is compared with the £5,000 hit he was expecting to fork out around the time he shut his Crombie Street shop in August.

It comes after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the government had acted to ‘stop businesses collapsing”, while also protecting jobs and limiting inflation.

Welcoming the new support package announced earlier today, Mr Tang said: “It’s not been confirmed but it’s looking like the price we were being asked to pay has gone back down to a level we can manage.

“It’s still an increase but not as huge as it was. It’s now a lot more manageable – probably workable.”

Mr Tang said he would likely take six months after reopening to see how his energy and other fast-rising costs – particularly for raw materials – work out in practice.

“I need to know how much these are going to cost me to see if they are manageable longer term,” he said.

He will make a final decision on reopening after he speaks to his broker.

1,524 more meals just to break even

Mr Tang previously told the P&J he would need to sell an extra 1,524 extra meals per quarter just to break even, following a huge increase in his quarterly energy costs.

His Royal Crown Chinese takeaway was a big favourite of the local community for nearly 50 years before it shut its doors on August 14.

The 62-year-old first raised his concerns with SSE‘s new charges after his gas bills rose from £1,000 to more than £10,000 per quarter in a matter of months.

His quarterly electricity bill also rose threefold from £1,300 to more than £4,000.

SSE agreed to slash the amount he had to pay but he was still left with nearly £5,000 coming out of his pocket for energy every three months.