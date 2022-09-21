Aberdeen takeaway may reopen after energy bill package for firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen takeaway may reopen after energy bill package for firms

By Keith Findlay
September 21, 2022, 5:02 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 5:15 pm
Martin Tang is considering reopening his business after the government moved to help firms with their energy bills.

The Chinese takeaway owner who shut his shop in Torry, Aberdeen, because of soaring energy bills is mulling a U-turn after the UK Government unveiled a package of support measures for businesses.

Martin Tang told The Press and Journal he may reopen his business as early as next week, all going well.

It depends on the feedback he gets from his energy broker.

But early indications are he will see his combined gas and electricity bills slashed to around £3,500 per quarter.

This is compared with the £5,000 hit he was expecting to fork out around the time he shut his Crombie Street shop in August.

Martin Tang explains why he was forced to shut his popular takeaway at a business “summit” in Torry.

It comes after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the government had acted to ‘stop businesses collapsing”, while also protecting jobs and limiting inflation.

Welcoming the new support package announced earlier today, Mr Tang said: “It’s not been confirmed but it’s looking like the price we were being asked to pay has gone back down to a level we can manage.

“It’s still an increase but not as huge as it was. It’s now a lot more manageable – probably workable.”

the Royal Crown Chinese takeaway
Mr Tang at the Royal Crown Chinese takeaway.

Mr Tang said he would likely take six months after reopening to see how his energy and other fast-rising costs – particularly for raw materials – work out in practice.

“I need to know how much these are going to cost me to see if they are manageable longer term,” he said.

He will make a final decision on reopening after he speaks to his broker.

1,524 more meals just to break even

Mr Tang previously told the P&J he would need to sell an extra 1,524 extra meals per quarter just to break even, following a huge increase in his quarterly energy costs.

His Royal Crown Chinese takeaway was a big favourite of the local community for nearly 50 years before it shut its doors on August 14.

The 62-year-old first raised his concerns with SSE‘s new charges after his gas bills rose from £1,000 to more than £10,000 per quarter in a matter of months.

His quarterly electricity bill also rose threefold from £1,300 to more than £4,000.

SSE agreed to slash the amount he had to pay but he was still left with nearly £5,000 coming out of his pocket for energy every three months.

Business in Crisis

Already a subscriber? Sign in

