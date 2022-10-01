‘People shouldn’t have to choose’: Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen and Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘People shouldn’t have to choose’: Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen and Elgin

By Michelle Henderson
October 1, 2022, 6:28 pm Updated: October 1, 2022, 6:41 pm
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Campaigners have taken to the streets of Grampian and Moray to demand action in helping families cope through the cost-of-living crisis.

Local community groups, trade unions and individuals in Aberdeen joined forces on Saturday to take part in the national Enough is Enough demonstration.

Meanwhile, residents gathered in Elgin to hold an independent protest in solidarity.

Thousands of families across the country have been left struggling due to rising energy and food prices, forcing many to choose between heating or eating.

Crippling energy bills have also brought about the demise of many beloved local businesses.

From today, households and businesses are facing price hikes, with a rise in energy bills of up to £2,500 for an average family.

People of Grampian turned out to attend a protest outside Marischal College which featured as part of the national Enough is Enough demonstration. Picture by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Campaigners are calling for the government to take action to help ease the pressures facing Scots.

‘People shouldn’t be having to choose between eating or heating’

Aberdonians of all ages turned out in solidarity as they campaigned for a proper standard of living for all.

The two-hour demonstration – organised by Aberdeen Trades Union Council (TUC) and Grampian Peoples Assembly – took place outside Marischal Collage on Broad Street.

Tommy Campbell, chairman of Aberdeen and District branch of the Retired Members Union, was one of the organisers behind the event.

He said the turnout was a “representation of the true heart of gold of the people of Aberdeen in showing their concern for others.”

“People shouldn’t be having to, come the winter time, choose between eating or heating,” he said.

Protestors held up posters during a protest outside Marischal College in Aberdeeen today. Picture by Chris Sumner /DC Thomson.

“This is a campaign to fight back and get this matter sorted. What we want is affordable energy and we want people to have proper increases in their pay, pensions and other benefits.

“People now realise that you don’t get anything handed to you on a plate, you never did. Everything we ever had as working people we had to fight for it and we are going to have to fight for freedom from food poverty and energy poverty.”

Mr Campbell, one of the founding members of the Grampian Peoples Assembly and a retired delegate of Aberdeen TUC said the government must get their priorities straight to tackle this growing crisis.

He said they will fight until everyone has a standard of living they can be proud of.

He added: “We are going to have to fight the government and they need to get their priorities right. Instead of making the rich richer, they need to distribute that wealth to make sure that those who are poor are no longer poor and that we all have got a proper standard of living that we should be proud of.”

Open the doors to the public this winter

The campaigner is also appealing for Aberdeen City Council to open the doors to all their premises this winter to help provide a place of shelter, warmth and comfort for the public.

He says by doing so they will help to prevent social isolation.

Organiser Tommy Campbell, chairman of Aberdeen and District branch of the Retired Members Union, said the turnout “representation of the true heart of gold of the people of Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Mr Campbell said: “We need to lobby the local council that they need to open up all their buildings in the winter time in the communities so that citizens of Aberdeen, if they want, can come into public buildings to meet other people and to feel they are no longer isolated.

“They will be free from worrying about keeping the heating on in their homes.”

Calling for immediate government action

Crowds also gathered in Elgin on Saturday for a similar demonstration – independent of the Enough is Enough movement – taking place at the same time.

Campaigners turned out to Elgin Plainstones to show their support with several taking to the stage to share their experiences.

The protest held at Elgin Plainstones was organised by local man David Blair. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Among those speaking out was a local teacher, an NHS carer and a mother struggling to raise her children whilst paying the household bills.

Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, and fellow MSP Richard Lochhead, were among the crowds,  listening to concerns of local people.

David Blair, a local tree surgeon, was the mastermind behind the protest.

He said it was empowering to see so many people put their reservations aside and lend their voices to the campaign.

“It went really well,” he said.

“There were some really powerful speeches. It was empowering for us as a community.

“Moray folk tend to be quite reserved. There are traditions here that come out of farming, fishing and military families and they are not people that are prone to large demonstrations or large public displays of any type of emotion or feeling.

Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, was among the gathering listening to concerns. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Just building that solidarity and letting people know that it is okay to talk about this, is quite important.”

Reducing inequality across Scotland

Mr Blair says the country is facing what he calls an “inequality crisis,” leaving people from all backgrounds out in the cold.

He says the government needs to make structural change to help tackle this problem head on.

Scores of people turned out to air their concerns amidst the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ Dc Thomson.

He added: “We want action from both governments. We are calling it a cost-of-living crisis when really it is an equality crisis and there needs to be government action.

“Inequality has increased in the last year massively but really it has been going on since the banking crash of 2008. Foodbanks have grown and inequality is growing.

“We certainly hope that they will use their respected devolved and reserved powers in order to tackle the urgent problem but also make some structural changes and reduce inequality.”

