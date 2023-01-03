Eight ambulances queue up outside Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as NHS pressures build

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Eight ambulances queue up outside Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as NHS pressures build

By Michelle Henderson
January 3, 2023, 9:29 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 8:57 am
Eight ambulances were left waiting outside the Accident and Emergency at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin today. Image: Jasperimage.
Eight ambulances were left waiting outside the Accident and Emergency at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin today. Image: Jasperimage.

As many as eight ambulances queued up outside Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin today as winter pressures continue to build.

Staff shortages and an increase in patients with respiratory illness such as the flu and Covid are heaping the pressure on NHS Grampian.

Earlier this week, the health board put out an urgent call for any medical staff currently on holiday to head to work to help relieve the pressure.

Bosses say the “extreme pressure” is being felt right across the health care system.

Bosses say the disruption is being felt right across the health care system, including at the Elgin-based hospital. Image: Jasperimage.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said tonight: “We continue to experience an extreme level of pressure across our health care system.

“This is due to the number of acutely ill patients arriving at hospital and difficulties in discharging patients to community settings.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of patients presenting with influenza, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses, who require hospital treatment as a result. The high levels of these viruses circulating in communities is also affecting our staffing levels.”

NHS Grampian health facilities facing a desperate situation

Similar circumstances have been reported at health care facilities across the Grampian region in recent weeks.

Cancer sufferer George Kindness spent 30 hours on a bed in a hospital corridor after waiting more than six hours to see a doctor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary just days after Christmas – although he and his wife praised the under-pressure staff for their compassion and commitment.

Hayley Jaffrey, of Alford, rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary last month after being informed one of her relatives had been involved in an accident.

When she arrived at the emergency department, she discovered they had been sitting outside in an ambulance for an hour.

They were eventually taken into a room within the infirmary, where they waited a further two hours to be seen.

Douglas Ross: ‘Almost all Moray ambulances parked outside’

Moray MP Douglas Ross has taken to social media to highlight the situation.

He wrote: “I’ve been contacted by paramedics and hospital staff from Dr Gray’s today. Almost the entire ambulance capacity for Moray is parked up outside the hospital.

Douglas Ross has taken to social media to highlight the issue.

“I’m told people have been getting X-rays and CT Scans directly from the ambulance and then returned to the ambulance.”

He also said the Scottish Conservatives published a winter recovery plan for the NHS but the suggestions were “ignored” by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and the SNP.

NHS Grampian said they are “extremely grateful” to off-duty staff for their willingness to work amidst these challenging times.

He added: “We would like to thank those staff who have made themselves available for work despite not being scheduled to do so – we are extremely grateful for your help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser's attack captured on doorbell camera
CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Ferry disruption due to strong winds with Oban to Colonsay sailings cancelled
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters 'fat' then tried to drag them from garden for…
Traffic controllers have been cut across much of the north and north-east. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Revealed: School crossing patroller jobs cut despite safety concerns outside gates
Train tickets would be on average £13 more expensive without government subsidy. Image: DC Thomson.
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
Three fire crews attended the incident. Image: JasperImage.
Lossiemouth residents thought they heard guns or plane crash after five cars damaged by…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
A9 near Aviemore closed due to collision involving a car and a lorry
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss
The 40-mile diversion will take motorists around Peterhead, taking around 50 minutes. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 40-mile diversion near Peterhead as other roads 'not suitable for larger…
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented