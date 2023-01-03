‘Staff were doing their utmost’: Couple who spent 30 hours in hospital corridor praise under-pressure NHS workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Staff were doing their utmost’: Couple who spent 30 hours in hospital corridor praise under-pressure NHS workers

By Michelle Henderson
January 3, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 3, 2023, 5:55 pm
The couple spent 30 hours in a hospital corridor.

A cancer sufferer spent 30 hours on a bed in a hospital corridor – but his wife has praised under-pressure staff for their resilience.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is under extreme pressure at the moment, and earlier this week put out an urgent call for any medical staff currently on holiday or days off to head into work.

George Kindness, who has advanced cancer, was admitted to hospital just days after Christmas.

The 67-year-old waited more than six hours to be seen by a doctor before spending around 30 hours in a bed in the hospital corridor.

Earlier this week, NHS Grampian made a public plea for off-duty staff to give up their time and come into work as the health board buckled under immense pressure. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

His wife Kathleen, 67, described scenes of chaos and overcrowding as staff battled to keep services running.

“It’s a small waiting area open to the corridor and it was crowded,” she said.

“My husband was there from noon to 6.30pm until he was seen and allocated a bed.

“He was in the same ward that had been receiving patients until about 11pm when he was transferred to another ward where he spent that night in really a little corridor alcove just beside the nurse’s station.”

Call-out for help

On Friday, NHS Grampian appealed to off-duty staff to help due to the “extreme level of pressure” they were facing.

Part of the issue appears to have been a bottleneck of patients unable to be discharged due to a lack of health at home or in residential settings.

Opposition politicians said the “shocking situation” exposed the crisis within the NHS and called for Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to go.

Mr Yousaf pointed to “Covid backlogs, rising cases of flu and Strep A, delayed discharge and a cold snap”, describing it as one of the toughest winters in the history of the NHS while saying health boards should do “what is necessary” to deal with the pressures.

Last month, a paramedic claimed patients were at risk of harm as they queued outside the hospital for up to eight hours in the back of ambulances.

Concerns have previously been raised about ambulances having to queue outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with their patients, due to the pressures inside. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

‘It was certainly a bit of an eye-opener’

Mrs Kindness, a retired hospital psychologist, said her husband’s two-day stay at ARI was an eye-opener in understanding just how under pressure staff are.

The 67-year-old said: “Although we are, with George’s illness, familiar with the hospital and clinics, we hadn’t witnessed firsthand just how utterly pressed the staff are in keeping things going.

“I believe there was a nurse in the receiving ward who spent all day trying to find beds for people.

“We knew of all these problems… but it was certainly a bit of an eye-opener to see just how difficult things are for all the staff and the patients.”

The couple want to thank staff for their care and attention.

Acts of kindness shone through the turmoil

Mrs Kindness, who stays in Cults, said: “We were grateful for the medical attention. The nurses in the ward where he spent the time in the corridor couldn’t have been more pleasant and helpful. The doctors were also very attentive and pinpointed problems.

“The way that the nurses and the receptionist were valiantly trying to make things as smooth as possible, I thought was noteworthy.

“People were doing their utmost in a difficult situation.

“The human will to be of service to one another was very, very evident in both the wards that he spent time in.”

“I’m a retired psychologist, there were lots of little acts of thoughtfulness and kindness between patients,” she added.

“It’s amazing what you see in that sort of situation where there were lots of people with all sorts of different problems who were waiting together to be seen.”

Editor's Picks

