Highland Coast Hotels swoops for global hospitality veteran as new chief executive

Highland Coast Hotels (HCH) has pulled off a major coup with the appointment of Moray global hospitality veteran Guy Crawford as its new chief executive.

Mr Crawford’s hotel senior management career CV is as glittering as it comes after managing such star names such as the iconic Burj al Arab in Dubai and Le Meridien Africa, Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

The Forres man also spent 23 years at Forte Heritage Hotels where he held senior management positions in Belgium, Morocco, the UK and Bahamas.

As former CEO and board member of Jumeirah Hospitality Group in Dubai Mr Crawford ran the landmark Burj al Arab.

He has enjoyed a long and distinguished career developing and running some of the world’s most exclusive luxury hotels, as well as being non-executive board member of the Indian Hotels Company, Taj Group, Lausanne Hotel School in Switzerland and Emirates Hotel Academy in the United Arab Emirates.

As a fellow of the Institute of Hospitality and one of the first members of the Global Scots international business network, he brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for the Scottish Highlands.

Long Highland heritage

The appointment represents a return to his roots for Mr Crawford.

His grandparents and parents were hotel owners and managers in the Scottish Highlands, including venues in Forres, Nairn, Grantown-on-Spey, Aviemore and Craigellachie.

His wife Elizabeth is originally from Barra in the Western Isles.

Mr Crawford said: “The Scottish Highlands is not only one of the most beautiful corners of the earth, but the region holds so many personal family connections and memories for me.

“As Scotland’s newest luxury boutique hotel collection, Highlands Coast Hotels is already establishing its reputation for showcasing world-class Highland food and drink, supporting local businesses and hospitality.

As part of the leadership changes current CEO Roddy Watt will step back from involvement in day-to-day operations and focus on development of the business through investment and acquisition in his role as development director.

Hotels have undergone major upgrades

Mr Crawford will join Highland Coast Hotels from April 6, when he will start leading the business into the next phase of its development and expansion.

The business has undergone significant change in the past year receiving £4.45m publicly-backed investment as a loan in 2022 from the state-funded Scottish National Investment Bank to boost jobs and training for the local area.

Last year also saw the relaunch of Royal Marine Brora, while 2023 will see the introduction of two newly refurbished properties to the collection.

The Tongue Hotel and Plockton Inn will re-open to visitors in April following upgrade investments of £800,000 and £1m respectively.

Significant upgrade to properties

Since 2021, HCH has acquired several properties in the region including the Kylesku Hotel overlooking Loch Gleann Dubh in the far West Highlands and Newton Lodge giving on to Loch Glencoul a few minutes from Kylesku.

HCH also has the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch positioned on the first tee of the course and Royal Marine Hotel in Brora.