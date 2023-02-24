Highland Coast Hotels swoops for global hospitality veteran as new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Coast Hotels swoops for global hospitality veteran as new chief executive

By Simon Warburton
Guy Crawford holding his dog Misty, a Blue Rowan cocker spaniel
Guy Crawford with Misty, a Blue Rowan cocker spaniel. Image: Highland Coast Hotels.

Highland Coast Hotels (HCH) has pulled off a major coup with the appointment of Moray global hospitality veteran Guy Crawford as its new chief executive.

Mr Crawford’s hotel senior management career CV is as glittering as it comes after managing such star names such as the iconic Burj al Arab in Dubai and Le Meridien Africa, Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

The Forres man also spent 23 years at Forte Heritage Hotels where he held senior management positions in Belgium, Morocco, the UK and Bahamas.

Burj al Arab hotel in Dubai
From Dubai to the Highlands. Guy Crawford used to run the Burj al Arab hotel in Dubai. Image: DCT Media.

As former CEO and board member of Jumeirah Hospitality Group in Dubai Mr Crawford ran the landmark Burj al Arab.

He has enjoyed a long and distinguished career developing and running some of the world’s most exclusive luxury hotels, as well as being non-executive board member of the Indian Hotels Company, Taj Group, Lausanne Hotel School in Switzerland and Emirates Hotel Academy in the United Arab Emirates.

As a fellow of the Institute of Hospitality and one of the first members of the Global Scots international business network, he brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for the Scottish Highlands.

Long Highland heritage

The appointment represents a return to his roots for Mr Crawford.

His grandparents and parents were hotel owners and managers in the Scottish Highlands, including venues in Forres, Nairn, Grantown-on-Spey, Aviemore and Craigellachie.

His wife Elizabeth is originally from Barra in the Western Isles.

Mr Crawford said: “The Scottish Highlands is not only one of the most beautiful corners of the earth, but the region holds so many personal family connections and memories for me.

Guy Crawford. Highland Coast Hotels. Supplied by MCIPR

“As Scotland’s newest luxury boutique hotel collection, Highlands Coast Hotels is already establishing its reputation for showcasing world-class Highland food and drink, supporting local businesses and hospitality.

As part of the leadership changes current CEO Roddy Watt will step back from involvement in day-to-day operations and focus on development of the business through investment and acquisition in his role as development director.

Hotels have undergone major upgrades

Mr Crawford will join Highland Coast Hotels from April 6, when he will start leading the business into the next phase of its development and expansion.

The business has undergone significant change in the past year receiving £4.45m publicly-backed investment as a loan in 2022 from the state-funded Scottish National Investment Bank to boost jobs and training for the local area.

Last year also saw the relaunch of Royal Marine Brora, while 2023 will see the introduction of two newly refurbished properties to the collection.

The Plockton Inn. Image: Highland Coast Hotels

The Tongue Hotel and Plockton Inn will re-open to visitors in April following upgrade investments of £800,000 and £1m respectively.

Significant upgrade to properties

Since 2021, HCH has acquired several properties in the region including the Kylesku Hotel overlooking Loch Gleann Dubh in the far West Highlands and Newton Lodge giving on to Loch Glencoul a few minutes from Kylesku.

HCH also has the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch positioned on the first tee of the course and Royal Marine Hotel in Brora.

