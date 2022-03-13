Planning ahead: Gin distillery proposed in Elgin Business Park and glamping pods at Dallas farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to Moray Council this week.

A gin distillery could be coming to Elgin Business Park, with glamping pods proposed at a Dallas farm.

Plans have been also submitted for the transformation of a guest house in Lossiemouth into a home.

Plans for Elgin gin distillery

A Moray gin distiller has submitted a planning application to build a gin distillery and visitor centre at Elgin Business Park.

Avva Scottish Gin, who are being represented by Springfield Real Estate Management, has proposed the creation of a distillery which will include distilling rooms, tasting rooms and retail space.

There will be 11 parking spaces at the tourist attraction.

Job creation hopes

The Elgin based firm has pledged to create seven new jobs at the distillery, if it meets the approval of planning officers.

The proposed jobs are as follow:

three full-time jobs

four part-time jobs

potential seasonal positions

Planning documents say: “Through the proposal it is hoped that this can be an example to local business of growth within the local community.”

Distillers hope the move will aid in boosting the local economy, particularly over the busier summer months.

Insultation for the building will exceed the current building regulation expectation.

This will reduce the need for heating to all spaces providing a more economic and greener building.

Specific windows will be fitted to provide natural ventilation.

Managing director and founder of Avva Scottish Gin, Jill Brown hopes the new centre will welcome its first visitors in early winter if planning permission is approved.

Glamping pods at Dallas farm

At Thorabella Farm near Dallas, glamping pods are being proposed.

Future Plans Architects Limited is representing the farm in the planning application.

The three glamping pods will be used for farm stays and unique holiday lets.

Owners are hoping the move will boost the farm’s profile.

In a planning statement, the farm said: “A further important use of the pods will be to provide accommodation for workers required at busier times of the farming calendar.

“Open farm days are planned where the public can come and see pet lambs, goats and friendly, docile and affectionate buffalo.

“We also want people to learn more about the farming life they live and provide an education to all ages understand farming life and diversification.”

Change of use for former bed and breakfast

In Lossiemouth, plans to transform a former guest house into a home have been submitted to planning chiefs.

The proposed change of use is for the former Ceilidh Bed and Breakfast on 34 Clifton Street.

The application was submitted by CM Design on behalf of Heather Johnston.

Elswehere, J G McBain & Sons has submitted an application to install a polytunnel at their farm Newton Of Corinacy in Cabrach.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s planning portal.

