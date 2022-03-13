Planning ahead: Gin distillery proposed in Elgin Business Park and glamping pods at Dallas farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Planning ahead: Gin distillery proposed in Elgin Business Park and glamping pods at Dallas farm

By Sean McAngus
March 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Here we look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to Moray Council this week.

A gin distillery could be coming to Elgin Business Park, with glamping pods proposed at a Dallas farm.

Plans have been also submitted for the transformation of a guest house in Lossiemouth into a home.

Plans for Elgin gin distillery

A Moray gin distiller has submitted a planning application to build a gin distillery and visitor centre at Elgin Business Park.

Avva Scottish Gin, who are being represented by Springfield Real Estate Management, has proposed the creation of a distillery which will include distilling rooms, tasting rooms and retail space.

There will be 11 parking spaces at the tourist attraction.

What the proposed gin distillery could look like at Elgin Business Park.

Job creation hopes

The Elgin based firm has pledged to create seven new jobs at the distillery, if it meets the approval of planning officers.

The proposed jobs are as follow:

  • three full-time jobs
  • four part-time jobs
  • potential seasonal positions

Planning documents say: “Through the proposal it is hoped that this can be an example to local business of growth within the local community.”

Distillers hope the move will aid in boosting the local economy, particularly over the busier summer months.

Proposed layout for gin distillery at Elgin Business Park.

Insultation for the building will exceed the current building regulation expectation.

This will reduce the need for heating to all spaces providing a more economic and greener building.

Specific windows will be fitted to provide natural ventilation.

Managing director and founder of Avva Scottish Gin, Jill Brown hopes the new centre will welcome its first visitors in early winter if planning permission is approved.

Glamping pods at Dallas farm

At Thorabella Farm near Dallas, glamping pods are being proposed.

Future Plans Architects Limited is representing the farm in the planning application.

The three glamping pods will be used for farm stays and unique holiday lets.

Owners are hoping the move will boost the farm’s profile.

Proposed glamping pods.

In a planning statement, the farm said: “A further important use of the pods will be to provide accommodation for workers required at busier times of the farming calendar.

“Open farm days are planned where the public can come and see pet lambs, goats and  friendly, docile and affectionate buffalo.

“We also want people to learn more about the farming life they live and provide an education to all ages understand farming life and diversification.”

Change of use for former bed and breakfast

In Lossiemouth, plans to transform a former guest house into a home have been submitted to planning chiefs.

The proposed change of use is for the former Ceilidh Bed and Breakfast on 34 Clifton Street.

The application was submitted by CM Design on behalf of Heather Johnston.

Elswehere, J G McBain & Sons has submitted an application to install a polytunnel at their farm Newton Of Corinacy in Cabrach. 

A polytunnel could be given the seal of approval. Image for illustrative purposes only

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s planning portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]