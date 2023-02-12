New home for accountancy firm at Elgin Business Park to adjust to ‘increasingly digital’ times

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An accountancy firm with its origins in Elgin has pledged to continue building the business as they move to out-of-town premises.

Johnston Carmichael will build a new single-storey office at site 14A in Elgin Business Park.

It will replace their existing Elgin office.

Earlier this week, Moray Council approved planning permission.

Why the move?

The firm’s current Elgin office is at Commerce House on South Street.

The lease of their current premises is due to finish.

Bosses believe the ever-changing industry means change is needed.

New home at Elgin Business Park after a two-year search

Elgin Office Head & Business Advisory Partner Craig MacPherson explained: “As the profession becomes increasingly digital, and we continue to work in more agile and flexible ways, we have been rethinking our office spaces.

“Last year we launched newly refurbished Inverness premises, which offer a much better and more collaborative environment for our employees and clients.”

He believes the success of their revamped space at Cradlehall Business Park in Inverness inspired them to make the move.

He added: “The success of this project has encouraged us to invest further, and after a two-year search, we are now hoping to progress new energy efficient premises in Elgin, where our previous lease was coming to an end.

“The firm was founded in Elgin more than 85 years ago, and we are excited at the prospect of introducing vibrant, forward-looking premises, and investing and continuing to build our business in the town of our origins.”

What is the business park?

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand. It was also hoped it would attract new firms to the region.

We previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

