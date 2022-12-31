New home for industrial supplies name with £6m turnover at Elgin Business Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness firm will build a new branch at Elgin Business Park amid expansion plans.

The work includes the creation of a new showroom, warehouse and workshop building at site 17 for MacGregor Industrial Supplies.

It will replace their existing Elgin Perimeter Road site.

This comes after Moray Council approved planning permission.

Back in April, we revealed the major plans in our weekly planning roundup.

Why do MacGregor Industrial Supplies need a new Elgin branch?

The firm’s current Elgin Perimeter Road site opened in 2008 and serves a wide range of industries and customers across the north-east.

It is now over capacity.

Directors say bigger premises are needed as the firm has gone from scratch to a turnover in excess of £6m.

The firm currently employs 30 staff in Moray.

New home at Elgin Business Park after seven-year search for bigger premises

Bosses have previously stressed the industrial estate would be perfect as it would provide suitable room for delivery vehicles and customer parking.

In a planning statement, John MacGregor said: “We have been looking for a bigger site in Elgin for seven years.

“We looked at a Moray Council site on North Chanonry Road, but the cost of outfall and infill was excessive.

“We also tried to buy the site at the rear of Burger King but the developer had already agreed to develop for Howden’s.

“We also inquired to buy land next to our Perimeter Road site where we have been for 14 years but this was unsuccessful.

“Our new site at Barmuckity will allow expansion and adequate customer and staff parking.”

The £12million Elgin Business Park backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand as well as aspirations to attract new firms to the region.

Councillor John Cowe welcomed MacGregor Industrial Supplies’ expansion plans.

He said: “This is a success story for them, success story for the Moray economy and especially in these difficult times.”

Got a story?

If you have a Moray story that needs to be told, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.