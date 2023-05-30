On a (new) mission: Buckie soldier takes on challenge to conquer all 282 Munros before he retires

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Euan Grant’s military career took him across the globe.

He is calling time on the armed forces after serving for 39 years.

It has taken him from deployments including three in Afghanistan to the corridors of Whitehall.

He left Buckie to join the Gordon Highlanders in 1984.

Throughout his life, he has wanted to conquer all the Munros in his homeland.

However, time has been barrier to this.

From the Army to Munros challenge

Now the 54-year-old is currently taking on the major challenge to climb all the 282 Munros before he begins a new career away from the army.

He is being supported by his uncle Ian.

Euan said: “The last while I have been deployed as a staff officer and standing behind a desk in Whitehall.

“In August, I will retire and I have always had the drive for adventures.

“I have been deployed across the world including a few years in Australia.

“I’m proud of my career and ready to do something different.”

Why now, ahead of his retirement from the military.

Euan added : “I’m on a mission to re-discover Scotland which for a Scotsman living down south is very important to me.

“I was just getting up during weekends, when I was in the military and I thought why not do them all together.

“Purpose is so important for soldiers including myself when you leave the service.”

Inspiration

Euan was inspired by Hamish Brown, who completed this challenge years ago.

He was the first person to walk all the Munros in a single trip with only ferries and a bicycle as means of transport.

He said: “I have been inspired by Hamish Brown who completed the challenge and wrote about it in 1974.

“I have been day dreaming about it for years.”

He is aiming to finish in early July.

The challenge is raising money for St Mungo’s and Samaritans.

Click here to donate to it.