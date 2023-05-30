On a (new) mission: Buckie soldier takes on challenge to conquer all 282 Munros before he retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

On a (new) mission: Buckie soldier takes on challenge to conquer all 282 Munros before he retires

Euan Grant is currently undertaking a challenge to climb all the Munros in Scotland.

By Sean McAngus
Euan Grant above Nevis Range .
Euan Grant above Nevis Range .

Euan Grant’s military career took him across the globe.

He is calling time on the armed forces after serving for 39 years.

It has taken him from deployments including three in Afghanistan to the corridors of Whitehall.

He left Buckie to join the Gordon Highlanders in 1984.

Throughout his life, he has wanted to conquer all the Munros in his homeland.

However, time has been barrier to this.

From the Army to Munros challenge

Now the 54-year-old is currently taking on the major challenge to climb all the 282 Munros before he begins a new career away from the army.

He is being supported by his uncle Ian.

The support vehicle.

Euan said: “The last while I have been deployed as a staff officer and standing behind a desk in Whitehall.

“In August, I will retire and I have always had the drive for adventures.

“I have been deployed across the world including a few years in Australia.

“I’m proud of my career and ready to do something different.”

Euan Grant taking on the challenge.

Why now, ahead of his retirement from the military.

Euan added : “I’m on a mission to re-discover Scotland which for a Scotsman living down south is very important to me.

“I was just getting up during weekends, when I was in the military and I thought why not do them all together.

“Purpose is so important for soldiers including myself when you leave the service.”

Inspiration

Euan was inspired by Hamish Brown, who completed this challenge years ago.

He was the first person to walk all the Munros in a single trip with only ferries and a bicycle as means of transport.

Euan Grant with his St Mungo’s t-shirt.

He said: “I have been inspired by Hamish Brown who completed the challenge and wrote about it in 1974.

“I have been day dreaming about it for years.”

He is aiming to finish in early July.

The challenge is raising money for St Mungo’s and Samaritans.

Click here to donate to it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]