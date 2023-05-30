Stay solid and keep believing – ex-striker Graham Bayne lays out path for Caley Thistle to tackle Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle striker Graham Bayne insists keeping the faith is the key to success in the Scottish Cup final against treble-chasing Celtic.

Bayne, who starred for ICT in the top-flight from 2004-2008, scored goals against both halves of the Old Firm, including the only strike against Rangers in a league game at Ibrox in 2006.

He and his determined team-mates relished going toe-to-toe with Glasgow’s big-guns, and Bayne will be willing on Billy Dodds’ team on Saturday when the club target a second Scottish Cup to add to the 2015 triumph.

Inverness have been out of competitive action since their league season ended in a 2-1 home loss against Ayr United on May 5, which saw them finish sixth in the Championship.

Celtic have since wrapped up the Premiership title as they go for what would be a record eighth domestic treble.

And Bayne explained, even if the Scottish champions get their noses in front early on, it’s vital for Caley Thistle to stand strong and believe they can stay in the game at Hampden.

He said: “For long periods, you’re not going to be in possession of the ball, so you must stay solid as a team.

“As soon as you let your work-rate drop, or don’t make a run to shut someone down or follow your runner, Celtic will punish you every single time, especially with the quality they have.

“You must stick together as a team. If Celtic nick an early goal, which is the moment every fears, you just have to stay strong and keep believing you can get something from it.

“Inverness have got a good Scottish Cup record against Celtic and attitude and team spirit, which the side seem to have, will be vital in the final.

“It’s a massive day for Inverness and it’s a wonderful achievement to be in another final.”

Bayne: ‘Don’t take final for granted’

Bayne loved playing in the top league, but never experienced a national cup final.

He says, therefore, every Caley Jags player should soak it in, because this might be their only shot at trophy glory at the national stadium.

He said: “The younger guys should realise the opportunity of playing in a Scottish Cup final might never come around again in your career – especially if you’re at a Championship team. That’s extremely rare, so don’t take it for granted.

“There is no pressure on Inverness. We know Celtic are overwhelming favourites, so it’s a free shot for Inverness and it could turn out to be an unbelievable day.

“It could be the best days of their careers.”