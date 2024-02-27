Moray Council budget: How roundabouts could be used to help tackle fly-tipping, dog fouling and littering

Roundabouts could be used as part of a council budget plan to help tackle dog fouling, fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour in Moray.

Proposals have been tabled to invest money in hiring more community wardens and dedicated youth workers as part of this year’s council budget.

There are currently just three community wardens working across the region tasked with issuing fines for fly-tipping, littering and dog fouling.

The SNP group want to increase that to five while also hiring eight new youth workers to reduce violent incidents in schools.

Could extra cash from roundabouts fund spending?

Moray Council has been forced to make about £19 million worth of cuts this year to balance the books.

Cuts totalling £7.4 million have already been made with a further £1 million to be debated this week and £10.2 million of remaining Covid cash used to balance the books.

However, the SNP group has tabled its own proposals to increase spending by hiring more youth workers and community wardens.

The largest opposition group in the chambers believes that increasing the budgeted staff vacancy rate in the council to 6.5% could save £300,000.

Coupled with an extra £10,000 from more roundabout sponsorships, they believe the £290,000 cost of the additional workers could be covered.

Moray Council does not publish how much it costs to sponsor roundabouts. However, prices in the neighbouring Highland Council region vary between £1,200 to £8,000 per year depending on the location.

Graham Leadbitter, co-leader of Moray Council’s SNP group, said: “Roundabout sponsorship is underutilised at the moment, so we think if we have a push on it it can be pushed up for the budget.

“Community wardens help contribute significantly to reducing anti-social behaviour in communities. We know there issues with challenging behaviour in schools too.

“There’s been a big upsurge in anti-social behaviour. We want to invest resources back into our communities.”

Council tax expected to be frozen in Moray budget

Councillors will also discuss council tax rates for the coming year when they meet to finalise the budget on Wednesday.

A freeze has been recommended by senior officials, who warn that an increase of more than 10% would be needed to offset the Scottish Government grant on offer for agreeing to the freeze.

However, households are still expected to see increases in bills with rises to Scottish Water charges, which are collected with council tax, in line to be increased by 8.8%.