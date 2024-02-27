Moray Council budget: How roundabouts could be used to help tackle fly-tipping, dog fouling and littering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Council budget: How roundabouts could be used to help tackle fly-tipping, dog fouling and littering

Extra spending for community wardens has been proposed as part of this year's budget.

By David Mackay
Cars at Dr Gray's roundabout on A96 in Elgin.
Could more roundabout sponsorships fund spending increases in Moray? Image: DC Thomson

Roundabouts could be used as part of a council budget plan to help tackle dog fouling, fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour in Moray.

Proposals have been tabled to invest money in hiring more community wardens and dedicated youth workers as part of this year’s council budget.

There are currently just three community wardens working across the region tasked with issuing fines for fly-tipping, littering and dog fouling.

The SNP group want to increase that to five while also hiring eight new youth workers to reduce violent incidents in schools.

Could extra cash from roundabouts fund spending?

Moray Council has been forced to make about £19 million worth of cuts this year to balance the books.

Cuts totalling £7.4 million have already been made with a further £1 million to be debated this week and £10.2 million of remaining Covid cash used to balance the books.

However, the SNP group has tabled its own proposals to increase spending by hiring more youth workers and community wardens.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Graham Leadbitter, co-leader of Moray Council’s SNP group. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The largest opposition group in the chambers believes that increasing the budgeted staff vacancy rate in the council to 6.5% could save £300,000.

Coupled with an extra £10,000 from more roundabout sponsorships, they believe the £290,000 cost of the additional workers could be covered.

Moray Council does not publish how much it costs to sponsor roundabouts. However, prices in the neighbouring Highland Council region vary between £1,200 to £8,000 per year depending on the location.

Graham Leadbitter, co-leader of Moray Council’s SNP group, said: “Roundabout sponsorship is underutilised at the moment, so we think if we have a push on it it can be pushed up for the budget.

“Community wardens help contribute significantly to reducing anti-social behaviour in communities. We know there issues with challenging behaviour in schools too.

“There’s been a big upsurge in anti-social behaviour. We want to invest resources back into our communities.”

Council tax expected to be frozen in Moray budget

Councillors will also discuss council tax rates for the coming year when they meet to finalise the budget on Wednesday.

A freeze has been recommended by senior officials, who warn that an increase of more than 10% would be needed to offset the Scottish Government grant on offer for agreeing to the freeze.

However, households are still expected to see increases in bills with rises to Scottish Water charges, which are collected with council tax, in line to be increased by 8.8%.

The Moray postcodes that have the most council tax debt

