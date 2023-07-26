Investment in the community pays off as Elgin craft beer bar marks five years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investment in the community pays off as Elgin craft beer bar marks five years in business

Against The Grain opened in the town's Batchen Street in June 2018.

By Sean McAngus
Against The Grain manager Calum McWilliam.
Against the Grain was born from beer connoisseur Ant Fitzgerald’s desire for a cosy beer venue.

Since June 2018, the Elgin craft beer shop and taproom has been operating at 25 Batchen Street.

Ant, alongside Tom Green and fellow directors Juliette and Callum Buchan, oversee the business.

There are more than 150 beers to choose from and more than 50 single-malt Scotch whiskies to takeaway or enjoy in the premises.

It’s been a tough time for businesses everywhere, but now the shop is celebrating five years in business.

What have been the challenges for Against the Grain?

There have been many challenges, including overcoming the pandemic’s financial storm.

Director Juliette Buchan believes government support and local customers ensured the business’s survival during Covid.

She said: “If it wasn’t for government help and support from local people who came to buy beers, we wouldn’t be here.

“We managed to ride this storm.”

Manager Calum McWilliam outside Against the Grain.

Since the business was set up, Batchen Street has changed dramatically.

Now the street continues to be hailed by locals for its variety of shops and cafes.

Juliette said: “Ant saw a gap in the market and fulfilled a dream of his to have local craft beers rather than just Tennent’s.

“Five years ago, Batchen Street wasn’t what it was today and nobody would go up it unless they were going to Gordon and MacPhail.

“I think the pioneer was Pencil In Me who arrived seven years ago.

“Now Batchen Street is a destination for people in Elgin.”

Future for Against The Grain

Against the Grain is a space with seating for up to 20 people.

The business is dog-friendly.

Batchen Street.

Directors have revealed they will consider adding more seats and freshening up their shop and taproom.

Mrs Buchan said: “We are here for the long-term. Here for the next 10 to 20 years.

“We want to keep the place fresh, and the business viable.

“We want to develop the shop side and maybe add some more seats.”

‘Important to remain in Elgin’

She added: “There is no intent to move and Batchen Street is a great place.

“We need to continue to improve.

“It is a investment in the community to give them a nice place to come and have a drink.

“Important for us it is in Elgin and remains in Elgin.”

The Elgin town centre continues to change.

Juliette is positive about the future for the town.

She added: “I’m quite positive about the future of Elgin.

“It is a nice place and important to support our local businesses or we will lose it.

“There are thousands of homes being built in the next five or 10 years, so there is going to be even more people who need places to shop, eat and go.

“We need to stand firm and continue to support businesses.”

The Future of Elgin

