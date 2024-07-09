Man taken to hospital following one vehicle crash in Moray

One person has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Moray today.

Police were called to the scene on the High Street in Archiestown earlier today.

It took place shortly after 1pm and a man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.

It is unknown the extent of his injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a one-car crash on High Street, Archiestown around 1.35pm on Tuesday, 9 July, 2024.

“Emergency services attended, and one man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.”