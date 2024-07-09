Moray Man taken to hospital following one vehicle crash in Moray The driver was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital following the incident in Archiestown. By Ena Saracevic July 9 2024, 5:54 pm July 9 2024, 5:54 pm Share Man taken to hospital following one vehicle crash in Moray Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6531824/archiestown-crash-hospital/ Copy Link 0 comment One man has been taken to hospital after the crash. Image: Jasperimage One person has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Moray today. Police were called to the scene on the High Street in Archiestown earlier today. It took place shortly after 1pm and a man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment. It is unknown the extent of his injuries. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a one-car crash on High Street, Archiestown around 1.35pm on Tuesday, 9 July, 2024. “Emergency services attended, and one man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.”
