Man taken to hospital following one vehicle crash in Moray

The driver was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital following the incident in Archiestown.

By Ena Saracevic
Car in Archiestown flipped on its roof.
One man has been taken to hospital after the crash. Image: Jasperimage

One person has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Moray today.

Police were called to the scene on the High Street in Archiestown earlier today.

It took place shortly after 1pm and a man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.

It is unknown the extent of his injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a one-car crash on High Street, Archiestown around 1.35pm on Tuesday, 9 July, 2024.

“Emergency services attended, and one man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.”

