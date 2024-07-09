Tech-driven ‘Fit homes’ to be installed in former Ullapool care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tech-driven ‘Fit homes’ to be installed in former Ullapool care home

Albyn Housing Society says the cutting-edge technology is transforming the care sector.

By Michelle Henderson
'Fit homes' are being constructed in Ullapool, similar to those recently built in Lairg. Image: Perceptive Communicators
'Fit homes' are being constructed in Ullapool, similar to those recently built in Lairg. Image: Perceptive Communicators

Part of former Ullapool care home Mo Dhachaidh is to undergo a £1 million tech-driven transformation to support independent living.

The care facility closed its doors in April last year as owners Parklands Care Homes deemed it unsustainable due to rising operational and upgrade costs.

14 residents were left looking for alternative accommodation as staff faced the prospect of redundancy or a new placement.

Highland Hospice stepped in to rescue the building, which is currently being used by NHS Highland as a health centre.

And now Albyn Housing Society will transform the home’s disused staff accommodation block into four one-bedroom ‘Fit homes’.

The project is expected to cost in the region of £1.1 million.

Former Mo Dhachaidh care home
Mo Dhachaidh care home closed its doors for the final time in April 2023. Image: Google Street View.

What is a ‘fit home’?

‘Fit homes’ are fitted with predictive behaviour pattern sensors and use artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The sensors feed back real-time information to their family members, caregivers or key workers.

Yet unlike cameras, Albyn says the technology offers a high degree of privacy to their occupants.

The aim is to allow vulnerable tenants who require support to stay at home, independently, for longer.

The acquisition is part of a community-led initiative to retain some form of care provision within the Ullapool area following the closure of the adjacent care home.

Work will get underway later this year.

Maree Todd, dressed in a green blazer jacket, standing with Ullapool harbour in the background.
Ullapool resident and MSP Maree Todd has welcomed plans for social housing by repurposing the care homes former staff block. Image: Perceptive Communications.

Kirsty Morrison, group chief executive of Albyn Housing Society, said the project will help meet the demand for social housing in the rural area.

“We knew there was a lot of concern amongst the local community when the care home closed last year and Albyn was keen to play our part in ensuring there would still be a form of social care available locally,” she said.

“Our state-of-the-art Fit homes have been hugely successful in other parts of the Highlands including Lairg, Nairn and Dingwall and mean that residents can live in their own home, independently, for longer.

“It often helps them remain in their local community too, which is often a challenge with such a wide geographical base as is the case in Highland.

“With funding from the Scottish Government and The Highland Council we will be able to provide much-needed social housing in Ullapool as well as provide peace of mind for the families of those who will live in the homes once we have completed the refurbishment.”

Ullapool MSP welcomes housing plans

MSP Maree Todd, who lives in the Ullapool area welcomed the news stressing the former care facility now has a “positive future.”

She said: “As someone who lives in the Ullapool area I know how important it is for local people to have the option to grow old in their own community.

“Last year’s closure of Mo Dhachaidh was a severe blow to residents, staff, and the entire Ullapool community, however, with this new project led by Albyn providing independent living options, and NHS Highland still operating part of the former care home as a health centre, this building has a positive future at the heart of the community.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Cromarty West Church exterior picture.
Cromarty Church finally hits the market after laying vacant for a year
There has been outrage in relation to a recent CalMac FOI request. Image: 13threephotography/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: CalMac's astonishingly absentee board has to go
Heavy rain is expected across northern Scotland. Image: Met Office
Flood warning for Highlands and north-east as 12 hours of rain expected
Kilnaughton Graveyard on Islay.
Bunnies blamed as Canadian ancestor hunters shocked to find 'human bones' on Island graveyard…
Passengers getting off Elgin train.
Temporary timetable: How trains across north and north-east are affected as ScotRail cuts services
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ahgren and Jansson admitted dangerous driving after being caught driving over 100mph on the NC500 Picture shows; Axel Ahgren, David Jansson, a BMW and a Porsche. Longman Road, Inverness. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 08/07/2024
Sheriff's warning to NC500 speeders: Don't use Highlands as a racetrack
Architects' impression of how the restored grain mill will look.
Mill project a ‘great example’ of how to attract investment into Highlands
Tain Sheriff Court
Tain man assaulted partner's dad as 'revenge' for earlier headbutt
Doc Macarthur Oban funeral announced.
Call for bikers to join tragic Doc Macarthur's poignant final journey through Oban
Clipper race is due to sail into Oban. Image: Our Isles and Oceans.
Oban to make history as first Scottish host port in iconic Clipper Round the…