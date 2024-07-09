Tech-driven ‘Fit homes’ to be installed in former Ullapool care home

Part of former Ullapool care home Mo Dhachaidh is to undergo a £1 million tech-driven transformation to support independent living.

The care facility closed its doors in April last year as owners Parklands Care Homes deemed it unsustainable due to rising operational and upgrade costs.

14 residents were left looking for alternative accommodation as staff faced the prospect of redundancy or a new placement.

Highland Hospice stepped in to rescue the building, which is currently being used by NHS Highland as a health centre.

And now Albyn Housing Society will transform the home’s disused staff accommodation block into four one-bedroom ‘Fit homes’.

The project is expected to cost in the region of £1.1 million.

What is a ‘fit home’?

‘Fit homes’ are fitted with predictive behaviour pattern sensors and use artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The sensors feed back real-time information to their family members, caregivers or key workers.

Yet unlike cameras, Albyn says the technology offers a high degree of privacy to their occupants.

The aim is to allow vulnerable tenants who require support to stay at home, independently, for longer.

The acquisition is part of a community-led initiative to retain some form of care provision within the Ullapool area following the closure of the adjacent care home.

Work will get underway later this year.

Kirsty Morrison, group chief executive of Albyn Housing Society, said the project will help meet the demand for social housing in the rural area.

“We knew there was a lot of concern amongst the local community when the care home closed last year and Albyn was keen to play our part in ensuring there would still be a form of social care available locally,” she said.

“Our state-of-the-art Fit homes have been hugely successful in other parts of the Highlands including Lairg, Nairn and Dingwall and mean that residents can live in their own home, independently, for longer.

“It often helps them remain in their local community too, which is often a challenge with such a wide geographical base as is the case in Highland.

“With funding from the Scottish Government and The Highland Council we will be able to provide much-needed social housing in Ullapool as well as provide peace of mind for the families of those who will live in the homes once we have completed the refurbishment.”

Ullapool MSP welcomes housing plans

MSP Maree Todd, who lives in the Ullapool area welcomed the news stressing the former care facility now has a “positive future.”

She said: “As someone who lives in the Ullapool area I know how important it is for local people to have the option to grow old in their own community.

“Last year’s closure of Mo Dhachaidh was a severe blow to residents, staff, and the entire Ullapool community, however, with this new project led by Albyn providing independent living options, and NHS Highland still operating part of the former care home as a health centre, this building has a positive future at the heart of the community.”