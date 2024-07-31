Hopeman and Burghead GP surgery closure anger could force change in law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hopeman and Burghead GP surgery closure anger could force change in law

An independent review found it was "easy to understand why the community thought parties were in cahoots".

By David Mackay
Hopeman GP surgery protest march.
Residents waved banners at protest marches in Hopeman and Burghead about the GP surgery closures. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Regulations about rural GP closures should be tightened up to avoid the outcry caused by shutting surgeries in Hopeman and Burghead, a Scottish Government review has recommended.

Furious protest marches and petitions were organised after it was decided not to reopen the facilities following the Covid pandemic.

The blow left some residents facing a five-hour return bus trip due to the lack of a direct service for appointments in Lossiemouth.

Campaigners from Save Our Surgeries took their fight directly to the Scottish Government’s health secretary.

An independent government review has now concluded that Health and Social Care Moray went beyond the minimum requirements for consultations about the closures.

However, Evan Beswick, interim chief officer of Argyll and Bute’s health and social care partnership, has recommended rules about branch surgery closures are reviewed to provide clearer guidance and to reflect current concerns about sustaining rural GP practices.

‘Easy to see why community felt parties were in cahoots about GP closures’

Community outcry in Burghead and Hopeman about the GP surgery closures focussed on anger about how the consultation was run.

In his report, Mr Beswick explained that Health and Social Care Moray accepted Lossiemouth-based Moray Coast Medical Practice’s explanation that reopening Hopeman and Burghead would put the entire practice at risk.

However, he highlighted there was no “meaningful challenge” from the health and social care partnership about the proposals.

Campaigners with signs outside Moray Coast Health Centre.
Protests were held outside Moray Coast Health Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Beswick wrote: “On one hand the commitment to seeing this problem as a shared and collaborative one is commendable and I understand the position has emerged through extensive discussion.

“On the other, it is easy to see how this could give rise to community members feeling the parties were, as one person put it, ‘in cahoots’.

“This particular situation is more complex in that the practice did not have a written contractual obligation to provide the branch surgeries.”

He added: “My feeling is that this lack of explicitness around the sustainability challenge may reasonably have driven the feeling of community stakeholders that the outcome was a ‘done deal’, despite Health and Social Care Moray’s genuine desire to work with communities to seek the best outcome.”

Could Burghead GP surgery still be saved?

The Hopeman GP surgery building was sold last year. The Burghead practice building was only leased by Moray Coast Medical Practice and remains vacant.

Further recommendations from Mr Beswick has urged Health and Social Care Moray to continue talks about “innovative proposals” for the building.

Initial talks have already been held with Glasgow School of Art’s Forres campus to find ways to retain access to health services in rural communities.

Signs were put up in  Hopeman to protest the GP surgery closures. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Mr Beswick has recommended talks continue, believing solutions could provide a solution for the rest of the country to tackle the sustainability of rural services.

He added: “As one community member expressed, we cannot accept the decline of rural services, but must seize opportunities for innovation where they present. It seems apparent that there is real potential for just that in this instance.”

The recommendations will be considered by Health and Social Care Moray’s integrated joint board of Moray Council and NHS Grampian representatives in September.

