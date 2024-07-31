Family-run Highlands windows business shatters sales in 50th year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Family-run Highlands windows business shatters sales in 50th year

ERG has grown its turnover to nearly £6 million.

By Kelly Wilson
ERG celebrating record turnover in its 50th year of business. Image: Cucumber PR

An Invergordon-based window and conservatory business has marked its 5oth year by achieving record sales.

Family owned ERG, which was originally founded as Easter Ross Glass by David Joy in 1974, has grown its turnover to nearly £6 million.

ERG has been designing and installing windows, doors, conservatories and extensions across an area the size of Belgium, spanning from Fort William to Wick.

The business is now led by David’s son Ian and employs more than 40 people at its showroom and factory in Invergordon.

ERG continued to grow over 50 years

He said: “When my father started the business in 1974, he originally sold glass out of Fearn Aerodrome.

“He founded the company on the principles of excellent customer service and that is still at the heart of what we do, combined with the very best products and investment in new technology.

Ian & David Joy in the earlier days of the business. Image: Cucumber PR

“This has helped us grow over the last five decades and withstand various recessions and, in more recent years, the Covid-19 pandemic.”

ERG has added an architectural technician to its team this year, to enhance its turnkey offering for customers wishing to add a conservatory or living space to their homes.

This service allows it to take a project from idea to completion and ensures challenges, such as planning permission and building warranty, are managed.

ERG Invergordon ‘business star’

It’s the latest innovation from the business, which was recently named as a premium retailer by Conservatory Outlet, whose network it first joined five years ago.

Ian said: “They feel like an extension to our business, and this has translated into strong growth, with sales increasing from £4m in 2019 to £6m at the end of this year.”

Conservatory installed by ERG. unknown. Image: Cucumber PR

Greg Kane, Conservatory Outlet chief executive said: “Home improvement is such a competitive sector, so to have been operating for five decades is some achievement by ERG.

“Since joining our network, we have been hugely impressed with Ian and his team’s dedication to exceptional customer service and innovation in their markets – especially considering the huge geographic area they cover.

“The company is without doubt one of Invergordon’s true business stars.”

To celebrate its 50th birthday, the firm is giving customers the opportunity to win a top-of-the-range Apeer composite door (up to the value of £3,000) through its social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.

