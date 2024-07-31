Family-run Highlands windows business shatters sales in 50th year

An Invergordon-based window and conservatory business has marked its 5oth year by achieving record sales.

Family owned ERG, which was originally founded as Easter Ross Glass by David Joy in 1974, has grown its turnover to nearly £6 million.

ERG has been designing and installing windows, doors, conservatories and extensions across an area the size of Belgium, spanning from Fort William to Wick.

The business is now led by David’s son Ian and employs more than 40 people at its showroom and factory in Invergordon.

ERG continued to grow over 50 years

He said: “When my father started the business in 1974, he originally sold glass out of Fearn Aerodrome.

“He founded the company on the principles of excellent customer service and that is still at the heart of what we do, combined with the very best products and investment in new technology.

“This has helped us grow over the last five decades and withstand various recessions and, in more recent years, the Covid-19 pandemic.”

ERG has added an architectural technician to its team this year, to enhance its turnkey offering for customers wishing to add a conservatory or living space to their homes.

This service allows it to take a project from idea to completion and ensures challenges, such as planning permission and building warranty, are managed.

ERG Invergordon ‘business star’

It’s the latest innovation from the business, which was recently named as a premium retailer by Conservatory Outlet, whose network it first joined five years ago.

Ian said: “They feel like an extension to our business, and this has translated into strong growth, with sales increasing from £4m in 2019 to £6m at the end of this year.”

Greg Kane, Conservatory Outlet chief executive said: “Home improvement is such a competitive sector, so to have been operating for five decades is some achievement by ERG.

“Since joining our network, we have been hugely impressed with Ian and his team’s dedication to exceptional customer service and innovation in their markets – especially considering the huge geographic area they cover.

“The company is without doubt one of Invergordon’s true business stars.”

To celebrate its 50th birthday, the firm is giving customers the opportunity to win a top-of-the-range Apeer composite door (up to the value of £3,000) through its social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.