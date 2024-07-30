Large fire breaks out at Moray forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Large fire breaks out at Moray forest

Five fire appliances are at the scene.

By Chris Cromar
Breaking news graphic
The fire started at around 2pm today.

A wildfire has broken out at a forest near the Moray town of Forres, with fire appliances being sent to the scene.

It happened at Culbin Forest – six miles to the north of Forres – at around 2pm this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that “we are in attendance at Culbin Forest“.

Five appliances are currently at the scene, after the SFRS was alerted to the fire at 2.04pm.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Stretching from Nairn to Findhorn Bay, Culbin has been described as a “big forest” and is owned by Forestry and Land Scotland.

More to come…

More from Moray

James Granitza has been praised by the RNLI after his heroics. Image: RNLI
Hero Elgin shop manager saved life of man found with 'blue lips' in crashed…
The unclassfied road near Elgin and the B9103.
Body recovered from Mercedes Benz after crash near Elgin
View of Dandy Lion and Poundland on Elgin High Street
Poundland return in Elgin moves closer with streets due to reopen after 6 years
Martin Smith, Scottish Plant Operator Challenge champion.
Moray man crowned Scottish Plant Operator Challenge champion
Elginshill crash on the A96
Crash at A96 junction near Elgin results in road still being closed 16 hours…
Skye Jolly, childminder, with a little boy
'There were absolutely no childcare options': Steep drop in childminders sees childcare losses from…
Eryne Scott inside her holistic store in Elgin
Holistic store to move into bigger Elgin unit after being open for only seven…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. 'Creepy' Inverness man's past as a child rapist exposed by brave Moray mum - Shaun Legge Gray finally admitted to his victim in Facebook messages that he had raped the woman during four years of her childhood spent in Keith Picture shows; Shaun Legge Gray. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness man's child rapist past exposed by brave Moray mum
Elgin Mosque.
Parking concerns over Elgin mosque's expansion plans and next steps for transformation of Forres…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex doll stalker and a thieving murderer