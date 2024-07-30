Moray Large fire breaks out at Moray forest Five fire appliances are at the scene. By Chris Cromar July 30 2024, 5:05 pm July 30 2024, 5:05 pm Share Large fire breaks out at Moray forest Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6547117/large-fire-culbin-forest-forres-moray/ Copy Link The fire started at around 2pm today. A wildfire has broken out at a forest near the Moray town of Forres, with fire appliances being sent to the scene. It happened at Culbin Forest – six miles to the north of Forres – at around 2pm this afternoon. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that “we are in attendance at Culbin Forest“. Five appliances are currently at the scene, after the SFRS was alerted to the fire at 2.04pm. Police Scotland has been contacted for more information. Stretching from Nairn to Findhorn Bay, Culbin has been described as a “big forest” and is owned by Forestry and Land Scotland. More to come…