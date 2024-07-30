Mum’s safety warning after daughter ‘flew off unsafe roundabout’ and broke her wrist at new Hazlehead playpark

A north-east mum has issued a safety warning to other parents after her daughter broke her wrist at Aberdeen’s newest playpark.

Cara Ellington visited the new play area at Hazlehead Park with her three children on Sunday just days after it opened following a £1million refurbishment.

The whole family was impressed with the “fantastic” new facilities, but had to cut their day out short when Cara’s daughter, Chloe Peartson, was injured.

The eight-year-old was playing on a new roundabout with a few other children when she “flew off” and broke her wrist.

The raised metal roundabout spins and has a smooth surface – but has no handles to hold on to.

Cara, 37, told The Press and Journal: “The park was really busy. It’s fantastic don’t get me wrong, but this roundabout is definitely unsafe.

“I don’t think it has been thought through properly.

“Chloe was on it with a friend and some other children who were spinning it.

“There was nothing for them to hold on to and she came flying off.”

Eight-year-old breaks wrist at Hazlehead Park

Cara, who lives in Portlethen with her family, is first aid trained and knew Chloe had been injured straight away.

She added: “She’s a little tough cookie but from how she was holding her arm I knew something was wrong.”

“We packed up straight away and went to A&E.”

After getting an X-ray at the hospital, Chloe and her mum were told she had suffered from a buckle break.

The eight-year-old will have to wear a splint for the next two weeks and then get it checked over again.

Her mum wants to highlight the risk of this piece of play equipment for other parents – and has suggested the council add a handle or pole to make it safer.

“It’s a fantastic park,” she said.

“All of the children enjoyed so it’s a shame there is this one thing which I don’t think has been thought through.

“I am well aware accidents happen in parks and it is the parents’ responsibility to watch their kids, but I do think this equipment is very dangerous.

“A friend who was there on Friday also saw children coming off it.

“I don’t want to see any other children get injured.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We have discussed the incident with the individual.

“The playpark was passed by inspectors before it could open. We welcome all feedback, which can be done via our website.”