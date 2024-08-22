Anxious rural community near Elgin makes passionate plea to developers to cancel quarry plans over dust and noise worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Anxious rural community near Elgin makes passionate plea to developers to cancel quarry plans over dust and noise worries

Campaigners say the traffic could affect people in Elgin too.

By David Mackay
Campaigners outside Birnie Hall with "stop the quarry" banner.
Residents are overwhelmingly opposing the quarry plans. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Campaigners near Elgin have made a passionate appeal to developers to cancel a proposed quarry and cement works.

Aberdeen-based Leiths (Scotland) Limited want to transform a rural pig farm into an industrial development with an average of 19 HGV movements a day.

The proposals have led to concerns dust from the development near Thomshill, about two miles south of Elgin, could affect nearby residents with some only yards from the site.

Worried locals packed a consultation meeting in the village hall in February where they were told a planning application could be submitted in three months.

Pig farm
Dykeside Farm is currently a pig farm on the outskirts of Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, five months on from the talks and final plans are yet to be submitted to Moray Council.

The uncertainty about when, or even if, Leiths go forward with the quarry at Dykeside Farm on the outskirts of Elgin has left residents feeling anxious about the future.

Now campaigners have made a direct appeal to the firm to cancel the plans to lift the pressure on the rural community.

Effects of proposed Dykeside Quarry examined

Banners reading “no to the quarry” have been erected in Thomshill and in the south of Elgin, where HGVs from the development will drive.

Businesses including Moray Archery, which is across the road from the proposed site, have warned their future is being put at risk from the quarry due to noise and pollution.

In planning documents Leiths say plans will be developed to minimise sounds and the effect from dust.

Meanwhile, campaigners have carried out their own surveys on nearby quarries and recorded disruptive noises from nearly half a mile away.

"No to the quarry and cement works" sign
Signs opposing the quarry have been put up on roads in Thomshill and Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Andy Wallis, chairman of the Stop the Quarry Action Group, said: “This is going to be on the doorstep of some people, just 50 metres or so from their door.

“If we can hear the noise from the Cloddach Quarry 600 metres away, then there wouldn’t be any escape if your house is right next to it.

“This site is protected as a green space around town. We think it’s completely unsuitable for this. We’re starting to get support from Elgin now too because that’s where the HGVs will be going.”

Community united against quarry

This week dozens of campaigners attended a rally at the Birnie Village Hall to show their continued opposition to the development.

Despite the future of the plans being unclear, the pressure group is stepping up its campaign against the proposals.

Open letters are being sent to councillors, MSPs and the local MP about the impact the Dykeside Quarry could have on the rural community near Elgin.

Banner opposing quarry tied to railings.
Leiths say they would develop plans to minimise the impact from dust and noise. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They read: “The site also sits on a narrow country road, where existing heavy traffic struggles to maintain safe distances from the numerous cyclists that use it, and which is also used as a school bus route and is a designated pathway into Elgin.

“Given the exposed location, local residents are extremely worried about the impacts of dust and noise pollution, especially given the proposed long working hours and cement preparation.

“Many of these residents have chronic health conditions or young families that would be directly affected by the presence of the quarry and the associated dust and noise that it would bring.”

Previously, Leiths has told the Press and Journal they will review all concerns raised about noise, dust and traffic when developing the final plans.

The firm was asked whether it still intended on submitting a final application for the Dykeside Quarry near Elgin. They did not respond.

