Anxious rural community near Elgin makes passionate plea to developers to cancel quarry plans over dust and noise worries

Campaigners near Elgin have made a passionate appeal to developers to cancel a proposed quarry and cement works.

Aberdeen-based Leiths (Scotland) Limited want to transform a rural pig farm into an industrial development with an average of 19 HGV movements a day.

The proposals have led to concerns dust from the development near Thomshill, about two miles south of Elgin, could affect nearby residents with some only yards from the site.

Worried locals packed a consultation meeting in the village hall in February where they were told a planning application could be submitted in three months.

However, five months on from the talks and final plans are yet to be submitted to Moray Council.

The uncertainty about when, or even if, Leiths go forward with the quarry at Dykeside Farm on the outskirts of Elgin has left residents feeling anxious about the future.

Now campaigners have made a direct appeal to the firm to cancel the plans to lift the pressure on the rural community.

Effects of proposed Dykeside Quarry examined

Banners reading “no to the quarry” have been erected in Thomshill and in the south of Elgin, where HGVs from the development will drive.

Businesses including Moray Archery, which is across the road from the proposed site, have warned their future is being put at risk from the quarry due to noise and pollution.

In planning documents Leiths say plans will be developed to minimise sounds and the effect from dust.

Meanwhile, campaigners have carried out their own surveys on nearby quarries and recorded disruptive noises from nearly half a mile away.

Andy Wallis, chairman of the Stop the Quarry Action Group, said: “This is going to be on the doorstep of some people, just 50 metres or so from their door.

“If we can hear the noise from the Cloddach Quarry 600 metres away, then there wouldn’t be any escape if your house is right next to it.

“This site is protected as a green space around town. We think it’s completely unsuitable for this. We’re starting to get support from Elgin now too because that’s where the HGVs will be going.”

Community united against quarry

This week dozens of campaigners attended a rally at the Birnie Village Hall to show their continued opposition to the development.

Despite the future of the plans being unclear, the pressure group is stepping up its campaign against the proposals.

Open letters are being sent to councillors, MSPs and the local MP about the impact the Dykeside Quarry could have on the rural community near Elgin.

They read: “The site also sits on a narrow country road, where existing heavy traffic struggles to maintain safe distances from the numerous cyclists that use it, and which is also used as a school bus route and is a designated pathway into Elgin.

“Given the exposed location, local residents are extremely worried about the impacts of dust and noise pollution, especially given the proposed long working hours and cement preparation.

“Many of these residents have chronic health conditions or young families that would be directly affected by the presence of the quarry and the associated dust and noise that it would bring.”

Previously, Leiths has told the Press and Journal they will review all concerns raised about noise, dust and traffic when developing the final plans.

The firm was asked whether it still intended on submitting a final application for the Dykeside Quarry near Elgin. They did not respond.