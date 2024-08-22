Rain or shine: Why visitors in Aviemore love coming to the Cairngorm capital

A dreich morning in the Highlands hasn’t stopped hardy Aviemore visitors from having a day out on the High Street.

The town of Aviemore attracts over 1,000,000 visitors a year, from skiers to walkers to families on their summer holidays.

The P&J spoke to some of these visitors to see what has drawn them to the capital of the Cairngorms.

Tourists and visitors alike said they liked Aviemore because it was the perfect place to connect with the outdoors and escape city life.

But they very much didn’t like plans for an incoming McDonald’s.

‘It’s lovely every time we come’

Mark and Tracey Delisser, from South London, have enjoyed what Aviemore has to offer despite the grim weather.

Mark said: “We love the view of the mountains, we love the feel of it. This could be Scandinavia!”

Tracey said: “It’s a beautiful place, the people are very friendly. We got lost yesterday… and people were very helpful. We’re from South London, it’s very different.

“It’s a pleasure to run around and do your chores surrounded by mountains.”

West Yorkshire couple Peter and Janice Hellens stopped in Aviemore on their way home from visiting Wick.

Janice said: “It’s lovely every time we come.”

‘It’s the walking, hiking and mountaineering centre of Scotland’

Peter said: “It’s the walking, hiking and mountaineering centre of Scotland. You expect all of the camping shops and everything like that.

“People come here because they want to be in the Cairngorms.”

Earlier, locals had raised the issue of litter and lack of bins around town, but Mr and Mrs Hellens didn’t see the same problem.

Janice said: “We’ve never noticed it.”

Peter said: “Scotland’s far cleaner than England. Where we come from there is not an awful lot going on to look after the streets.”

Harold Even, who has cycled to Aviemore from Rennes in France is loving his first time in the Highlands.

“The landscape is very beautiful and I like how the city drops into the mountains.

“I’ve talked to quite a few people and they say it’s a lovely place to live in. It’s great.”

Harold had previously been in Edinburgh, and remarked on the stark differences further north.

“There is more nature and it’s more peaceful.”

Shops are geared up for mountain-goers

Hitchhiker from Edinburgh Tracey Bent is fresh off the mountain and called her stay in the Aviemore Youth Hostel “brilliant”.

She said: “[Aviemore]’s got lots of amenities and things that suit us because we are backpacking, it’s got all the camping shops and food restock places.

“We are coming from a low level of camping and bothies, so it feels like there is a lot here.”

Visitors from the Czech Republic, Karolina Stupková and Jana Šaňáková said Aviemore has great connections despite looking a little dated.

Karolina said: “It feels a little like going back in time. Which is also nice, as we are a bit older but for young people it might not be that attractive.

‘The people are very friendly and we feel welcomed’

Jana said: “We are travelling by public transport, and so Aviemore is very well-placed.

“We took the first bus at 7am, we were alone at the summit of Cairn Gorm and the view was spectacular.”

James and Catherine Escott, from Scone, regularly spend time in Aviemore.

Catherine said: “We love coming up, it’s where we had our wedding anniversary. We love the mountains, the lochs, kayaking, wild swimming, [Aviemore] is a gateway to accessing nature in a profound way.

“It’s been wet this morning but there’s a lovely little selection of coffee shops and shops to look in.”

McDonald’s is not welcome in Aviemore

Visitors were also asked what a McDonald’s fast food chain would bring to the town.

The P&J has previously covered plans which were approved by Highland Councillors earlier in the year.

James Escott said: “It might be difficult for some of the local cafes around here, lots of families will go there.”

Tracey Bent said: “I don’t think people really want to come to Aviemore for big chains, people want to get something local or homemade, or visit local coffee shops.

“They don’t want to go to a McDonald’s or a Costa Coffee.

“You can go to any shopping centre outside any city for that. I don’t know why you’d bring that here.”

Tracey Delisser suggested: “If Aviemore had a McDonald’s from a Scottish person, serving haggis, shortbread and whisky – not as combo meal!

“But something like that – yes.”

Mark Delisser added: “That would be much better. Definitely.”

