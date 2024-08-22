Rain or shine: Why visitors in Aviemore love coming to the Cairngorm capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rain or shine: Why visitors in Aviemore love coming to the Cairngorm capital

A dreich morning in the highlands hasn't stopped hardy Aviemore visitors from having a day out on the High Street.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Aviemore High Street
Visitors were out in force in Aviemore despite the weather. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

The town of Aviemore attracts over 1,000,000 visitors a year, from skiers to walkers to families on their summer holidays.

The P&J spoke to some of these visitors to see what has drawn them to the capital of the Cairngorms.

Tourists and visitors alike said they liked Aviemore because it was the perfect place to connect with the outdoors and escape city life.

But they very much didn’t like plans for an incoming McDonald’s.

‘It’s lovely every time we come’

Mark and Tracey Delisser, from South London, have enjoyed what Aviemore has to offer despite the grim weather.

Mark said: “We love the view of the mountains, we love the feel of it. This could be Scandinavia!”

Tracey said: “It’s a beautiful place, the people are very friendly. We got lost yesterday… and people were very helpful. We’re from South London, it’s very different.

“It’s a pleasure to run around and do your chores surrounded by mountains.”

Mark and Tracey Delisser in Aviemore
Mark and Tracey Delisser would like to see Aviemore shown off on social media more often. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

West Yorkshire couple Peter and Janice Hellens stopped in Aviemore on their way home from visiting Wick.

Janice said: “It’s lovely every time we come.”

‘It’s the walking, hiking and mountaineering centre of Scotland’

Peter said: “It’s the walking, hiking and mountaineering centre of Scotland. You expect all of the camping shops and everything like that.

“People come here because they want to be in the Cairngorms.”

Earlier, locals had raised the issue of litter and lack of bins around town, but Mr and Mrs Hellens didn’t see the same problem.

Janice said: “We’ve never noticed it.”

Peter said: “Scotland’s far cleaner than England. Where we come from there is not an awful lot going on to look after the streets.”

Peter and Janice Hellens in Aviemore
Janice and Peter Hellens enjoy stopping in Aviemore when they travel the A9. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Harold Even, who has cycled to Aviemore from Rennes in France is loving his first time in the Highlands.

“The landscape is very beautiful and I like how the city drops into the mountains.

“I’ve talked to quite a few people and they say it’s a lovely place to live in. It’s great.”

Harold had previously been in Edinburgh, and remarked on the stark differences further north.

“There is more nature and it’s more peaceful.”

harold even in aviemore
Harold Even might return to Aviemore one day. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Shops are geared up for mountain-goers

Hitchhiker from Edinburgh Tracey Bent is fresh off the mountain and called her stay in the Aviemore Youth Hostel “brilliant”.

She said: “[Aviemore]’s got lots of amenities and things that suit us because we are backpacking, it’s got all the camping shops and food restock places.

“We are coming from a low level of camping and bothies, so it feels like there is a lot here.”

Tracey Bent in Aviemore
Tracey Bent is hitchhiking further south to Pitlochry after ten days in the Cairngorms. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Visitors from the Czech Republic, Karolina Stupková and Jana Šaňáková said Aviemore has great connections despite looking a little dated.

Karolina said: “It feels a little like going back in time. Which is also nice, as we are a bit older but for young people it might not be that attractive.

‘The people are very friendly and we feel welcomed’

Jana said: “We are travelling by public transport, and so Aviemore is very well-placed.

“We took the first bus at 7am, we were alone at the summit of Cairn Gorm and the view was spectacular.”

Karolina and Jana in Aviemore
Jana Šaňáková (left) and Karolina Stupková (right) as the weather started to brighten. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

James and Catherine Escott, from Scone, regularly spend time in Aviemore.

Catherine said: “We love coming up, it’s where we had our wedding anniversary. We love the mountains, the lochs, kayaking, wild swimming, [Aviemore] is a gateway to accessing nature in a profound way.

“It’s been wet this morning but there’s a lovely little selection of coffee shops and shops to look in.”

James and Catherine Escott in Aviemore
James and Catherine Escott also had their honeymoon in Aviemore. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

McDonald’s is not welcome in Aviemore

Visitors were also asked what a McDonald’s fast food chain would bring to the town.

The P&J has previously covered plans which were approved by Highland Councillors earlier in the year.

James Escott said: “It might be difficult for some of the local cafes around here, lots of families will go there.”

new mcDonalds building in Aviemore
The site of the new McDonald’s in Aviemore’s retail park. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Tracey Bent said:  “I don’t think people really want to come to Aviemore for big chains, people want to get something local or homemade, or visit local coffee shops.

“They don’t want to go to a McDonald’s or a Costa Coffee.

“You can go to any shopping centre outside any city for that. I don’t know why you’d bring that here.”

Tracey Delisser suggested: “If Aviemore had a McDonald’s from a Scottish person, serving haggis, shortbread and whisky – not as combo meal!

“But something like that – yes.”

Mark Delisser added: “That would be much better. Definitely.”

Do you have any experiences visiting Aviemore? We’d love to hear from you!

Email: will.angus@pressandjournal.co.uk

