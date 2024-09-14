Man, 42, arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Moray Leisure Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Man, 42, arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Moray Leisure Centre

Police and paramedics were called to the Elgin-based centre.

By Michelle Henderson
Facade of Moray Leisure centre.
Emergency services were called to Moray Leisure Centre this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by police after a “disturbance” at Moray Leisure Centre.

Police were called to the centre on Borough Briggs Road in Elgin on Saturday at around 2pm.

A man was arrested by officers before being escorted off the property.

Eyewitnesses reported a large emergency response, with police and ambulance crews spotted at the scene.

Police confirm inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a premises on Borough Briggs Road, Elgin around 2pm on Saturday, September 14.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Moray

Bryan Miller, Sonia Palmer and Deon Oelofse inside Birnie Kirk.
How different Christian faiths are coming together to keep doors open at ancient Birnie…
Carolle Ralph standing on Lossiemouth East Beach.
Ask a Local: The 5 best things that make Lossiemouth the Jewel of Moray
Northern lights above Marykirk
In pictures: Northern Lights brighten up north Scotland's sky with more to come tonight
Traffic tailbacks in Keith.
Complex project needed to repair landslip before traffic lights can be removed on A96…
Collage of former banks.
Takeaways, offices, homes and for sale signs: How 18 bank closures in Buckie, Forres,…
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Image: Tyler McNeill
Investigation launched into 'deliberate' two car fire on Elgin street
Collage of David Mackay profile and Aldi store artist impression.
David Mackay: Why Aldi's Elgin proposals could be latest town centre planning battleground
Andy Harrold
Meet the Moray man bringing aid and JG Ross butteries to Ukraine
Jabir Hussain with chef award inside Panache Indian restaurant.
Revealed: What makes Elgin Indian restaurant chef the best in Scotland after scooping top…
The Romany man had a problem with alcohol abuse and his partner had been a victim of domestic violence
Ten people falling victim to domestic abuse in region every day, new figures

