Man, 42, arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Moray Leisure Centre

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by police after a “disturbance” at Moray Leisure Centre.

Police were called to the centre on Borough Briggs Road in Elgin on Saturday at around 2pm.

A man was arrested by officers before being escorted off the property.

Eyewitnesses reported a large emergency response, with police and ambulance crews spotted at the scene.

Police confirm inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a premises on Borough Briggs Road, Elgin around 2pm on Saturday, September 14.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”