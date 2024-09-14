Moray Man, 42, arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Moray Leisure Centre Police and paramedics were called to the Elgin-based centre. By Michelle Henderson September 14 2024, 5:15 pm September 14 2024, 5:15 pm Share Man, 42, arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Moray Leisure Centre Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6581498/police-called-to-disturbance-at-moray-leisure-centre/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services were called to Moray Leisure Centre this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson. A 42-year-old man has been arrested by police after a “disturbance” at Moray Leisure Centre. Police were called to the centre on Borough Briggs Road in Elgin on Saturday at around 2pm. A man was arrested by officers before being escorted off the property. Eyewitnesses reported a large emergency response, with police and ambulance crews spotted at the scene. Police confirm inquiries into the incident are ongoing. In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a premises on Borough Briggs Road, Elgin around 2pm on Saturday, September 14. “A 42-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”
