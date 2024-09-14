Man, 20, charged after police chase and ‘serious crash’ in Culloden as two people hospitalised

A man is due in court after a police chase and serious crash in Culloden left two in hospital.

The crash occurred on Barn Church Road in Culloden just outside Inverness at around 6.30pm on Friday, September 13.

Police were in pursuit of a white Mercedes EQB which had failed to stop after which officers gave chase.

The pursuit ended after the vehicle was involved in a crash with two other vehicles on Barn Church Road.

As a result of the crash, a 43-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital with injuries.

Images from the scene show two vehicles flipped onto their roofs following the crash which closed to road for several hours.

Police have confirmed a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a pursuit and subsequent serious crash in Culloden.

“Around 6.20pm on September 13, a white Mercedes EQB was seen by officers driving at speed in Barn Church Road.

“A short pursuit took place before the vehicle was involved in a collision with two other cars.

“A 43-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment where they remain.

“The 20-year-old is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with road traffic offences on Monday, September 16.”