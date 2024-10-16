Girls Who: How an Elgin teacher started group for Moray women to make friends

An Elgin teacher says she wants to ‘combat loneliness’ among local women after she struggled making friends when moving to the area earlier this year.

Jessica Treasure moved to Elgin earlier this year with her husband to support her friends in the area as they started a new church.

After living in Aberdeen for 11 years, she now works as a teacher for people with additional support needs in Elgin.

With the new move, she felt it was difficult to make new friends.

This led her to create a space for Moray women to come together and try new things.

Mrs Treasure, 29, has now formed the group Girls Who Moray which is open to women over the age of 18 who want to make new friends.

As well as walks, she aims for the group to host a range of activities such as bowling, trips to the cinema, go-karting as well as brunches and arts and crafts.

She spoke to the Press and Journal about how her feelings of loneliness led her to create the group.

“When I moved here, I suddenly realised it wasn’t like making friends at university.

“I didn’t know how to meet new people,” she said.

“I just felt like the only other way I was going to tackle my own loneliness and find women with the same interests as me would be if I did something about it.”

Girls Who Moray ready to help locals form friendships

Her inspiration to start Girls Who Moray came from similar groups like Girlhood UK and Girls Who Walk Dundee.

Girls Who Moray has now gained over 700 followers on social media despite only being made last week.

Jessica described the support as ‘overwhelming’ as she didn’t expect it at all.

She said: “A few people have messaged me and said they’ve struggled with making friends here.”

More 40 women have already signed up to the first event which will start at Lossiemouth East Beach bridge.

The walk will be on October 26 and will begin at 10.30am. More details will be released on the Girls Who Moray social media page.

Those hoping to go along are being advised to fill out an online form.

When asked why the group covers the whole of Moray, Jessica said: “I could’ve done just Elgin.

“But I had this feeling when I came here that since Moray is such a big place geographically, I wanted people to feel like they didn’t have to be in Elgin to do it.

“There’s also really beautiful places to go across Moray like beaches, forests and the hills.”

From correspondence she’s had with women in the area, she says there will be a wide range of ages at the upcoming event so no one should feel restricted by their age.

The future of Girls Who Moray

Jessica is also open to other suggestions from women who come along to the events.

“I’ve already spoken to someone locally who does craft events and their also keen to get onboard,” Jessica added.

“The support from the whole community has been fantastic.”

Jessica is also thinking ahead for events this Christmas.

“Anyone can come along to the events and they’re all welcome.

“I hope that the group will live up to everyone’s expectations when the first event happens later this month.”