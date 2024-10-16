Girls Who: How an Elgin teacher started group for Moray women to make friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Girls Who: How an Elgin teacher started group for Moray women to make friends

Jessica Treasure formed the meeting after dealing with loneliness when moving to the region.

Jessica Treasure, who lives in Elgin, has started a group to help local women make friends.
By Ena Saracevic

An Elgin teacher says she wants to ‘combat loneliness’ among local women after she struggled making friends when moving to the area earlier this year.

Jessica Treasure moved to Elgin earlier this year with her husband to support her friends in the area as they started a new church.

After living in Aberdeen for 11 years, she now works as a teacher for people with additional support needs in Elgin. 

With the new move, she felt it was difficult to make new friends.

This led her to create a space for Moray women to come together and try new things.

Mrs Treasure, 29, has now formed the group Girls Who Moray which is open to women over the age of 18 who want to make new friends.

As well as walks, she aims for the group to host a range of activities such as bowling, trips to the cinema, go-karting as well as brunches and arts and crafts.

She spoke to the Press and Journal about how her feelings of loneliness led her to create the group.

“When I moved here, I suddenly realised it wasn’t like making friends at university.

“I didn’t know how to meet new people,” she said.

“I just felt like the only other way I was going to tackle my own loneliness and find women with the same interests as me would be if I did something about it.”

Girls Who Moray ready to help locals form friendships

Her inspiration to start Girls Who Moray came from similar groups like Girlhood UK and Girls Who Walk Dundee.

Girls Who Moray has now gained over 700 followers on social media despite only being made last week.

Jessica described the support as ‘overwhelming’ as she didn’t expect it at all.

She said: “A few people have messaged me and said they’ve struggled with making friends here.”

East beach, Lossiemouth
The first event will be a beach walk. Image: Chloe Irvine.

More 40 women have already signed up to the first event which will start at Lossiemouth East Beach bridge.

The walk will be on October 26 and will begin at 10.30am. More details will be released on the Girls Who Moray social media page.

Those hoping to go along are being advised to fill out an online form. 

When asked why the group covers the whole of Moray, Jessica said: “I could’ve done just Elgin.

“But I had this feeling when I came here that since Moray is such a big place geographically, I wanted people to feel like they didn’t have to be in Elgin to do it.

“There’s also really beautiful places to go across Moray like beaches, forests and the hills.”

From correspondence she’s had with women in the area, she says there will be a wide range of ages at the upcoming event so no one should feel restricted by their age.

The future of Girls Who Moray

Jessica is also open to other suggestions from women who come along to the events.

“I’ve already spoken to someone locally who does craft events and their also keen to get onboard,” Jessica added.

“The support from the whole community has been fantastic.”

Jessica is also thinking ahead for events this Christmas.

“Anyone can come along to the events and they’re all welcome.

“I hope that the group will live up to everyone’s expectations when the first event happens later this month.”

