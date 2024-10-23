‘Extraordinary’ Moray teen receives prestigious award for helping armed forces children

A Moray teen has been awarded a prestigious honour for her work helping children from armed forces families.

Cadet Lance Corporal Isabella Turner – from 1st Battalion the Highlanders, North East Scotland – was presented with a British Citizen Youth Award at the Palace of Westminster in London last week.

The ceremony honours young people aged 18 and under who are doing “extraordinary work in their community”.

Isabella from Elgin – who was presented with the award by former Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt – was praised for helping young people with their mental health, especially those who have grown up with parents in the armed forces.

Young Moray army cadet always helping others

The 17-year-old was nominated by the Army Cadet Charitable Trust (ACCT UK) as she has “always endeavoured to help fellow children within the forces to feel part of a community”.

She has encouraged youngsters to join youth groups, such as the Army Cadets, to make new friends and worked with other cadets on a “Your Mind Matters” hub for Forces Children Scotland.

The platform helps parents and teachers to ensure forces children are supported, even after their parents return to civilian life.

Being a child of ex-armed forces parents, Isabella also co-created Scotland’s Tornado of Change project which offers free support and advice to young people struggling.

A spokeswoman for the British Citizen Youth Award said: “The selfless, tide-changing work Isabella has done to help other young people in her community has made her a very deserving recipient which Army Cadets are incredibly proud of.”

Each ‘medal of honour’ bears the words ‘For the Good of the Country’ and is presented to only a small number of “exceptional” young individuals annually.