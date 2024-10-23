‘Extraordinary’ Moray teen receives prestigious award for helping armed forces children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Extraordinary’ Moray teen receives prestigious award for helping armed forces children

Army cadet Isabella Turner from Elgin has been praised for helping young people with their mental health.

Isabella Turner.
Isabella Turner from Moray received the award from former Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt. Image: British Citizen Youth Award.
By Chris Cromar

A Moray teen has been awarded a prestigious honour for her work helping children from armed forces families.

Cadet Lance Corporal Isabella Turner – from 1st Battalion the Highlanders, North East Scotland – was presented with a British Citizen Youth Award at the Palace of Westminster in London last week.

The ceremony honours young people aged 18 and under who are doing “extraordinary work in their community”.

Isabella from Elgin – who was presented with the award by former Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt – was praised for helping young people with their mental health, especially those who have grown up with parents in the armed forces.

British Citizen Youth Award recipients.
The recipients of the British Citizen Youth Award, including Isabella. Image: British Citizen Youth Award.

Young Moray army cadet always helping others

The 17-year-old was nominated by the Army Cadet Charitable Trust (ACCT UK) as she has “always endeavoured to help fellow children within the forces to feel part of a community”.

She has encouraged youngsters to join youth groups, such as the Army Cadets, to make new friends and worked with other cadets on a “Your Mind Matters” hub for Forces Children Scotland.

The platform helps parents and teachers to ensure forces children are supported, even after their parents return to civilian life.

Being a child of ex-armed forces parents, Isabella also co-created Scotland’s Tornado of Change project which offers free support and advice to young people struggling.

A spokeswoman for the British Citizen Youth Award said: “The selfless, tide-changing work Isabella has done to help other young people in her community has made her a very deserving recipient which Army Cadets are incredibly proud of.”

Each ‘medal of honour’ bears the words ‘For the Good of the Country’ and is presented to only a small number of “exceptional” young individuals annually.

More from Moray

Moray Leisure Centre exterior.
New boilers being installed at Moray Leisure Centre following cold water complaints
The crash involved two vehicles including a Black BMW. Image: Jasperimage
Man arrested following two car crash on the A941
Planning permission has been granted for 148 at Findrassie on the outskirts of Elgin. But there are concerns an increase in traffic at areas in the town. Image: Google Street View
Fears of traffic backing up on Elgin to Lossiemouth road as 148 new homes…
A Romanian Air Force MiG 21, Royal Air Force Typhoon and German Luftwaffe Eurofighter during a military exercise. Image: RAF Lossiemouth
German submarine-hunting planes to operate from RAF Lossiemouth
2
traffic at the junction with Edgar Road and The Wards, at Arnold Clark.
Warning Elgin 'still paying the price for ditching Western Link Road' as 100-home plan…
Cath Bowie is the face of Ikea's new gaming furniture collection. Image: Roddy Mackay/IKEA
Fortnite-famous Moray gran chosen as face of new Ikea gaming collection
crash on A941 Lossiemouth
A941 reopens after two vehicle crash at Lossiemouth
ScotRail train at Elgin station.
Back on track or still delays on the line: How many of Elgin's trains…
Police at Morriston Road in Elgin. Image: Jasperimage.
Man taken to hospital as busy Elgin road cordoned off by police
Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds

Conversation