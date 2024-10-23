Aberdeen man does late brother proud as he becomes the UK’s strongest stone lifter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man does late brother proud as he becomes the UK’s strongest stone lifter

John Gibb's strongman journey started in tribute to his brother, who passed away following a car crash.

John Gibb added the British Championship to the Scottish title he won earlier this year.

By Jamie Sinclair

An Aberdeen strongman has been crowned Britain’s Strongest Stone Lifter for 2024.

John Gibb claimed the title in a thrilling showdown on Sunday, marking a triumphant moment after four years of dedicated training.

Following his success in the Scottish qualifiers, the 38-year-old faced competition from top UK lifters, as well as a guest competitor from France, at the event held at Boreland Farm near Loch Tay.

Complicating matters was Storm Ashley, as the outdoor competition unfolded from 10am to 5.30pm.

Despite the challenging weather, John – who became the 157th person to lift the legendary Dinnie Stones – never dropped below third place in the rankings throughout the five events.

John said: “It was a lot of hard work. The body was feeling it on Monday and Tuesday!”

It was gold for John (centre) at Britain’s Strongest Stone Lifter competition 

Aberdeen stone lifter does brother proud

John’s late brother, Norman, has been his biggest inspiration during his stone lifting journey that he started four years ago.

“It started as a New Years resolution,” he explained.

“My brother had always been obsessed with the Dinnie Stones. He sadly passed away in a car crash and, as it approached 20 years since he died, I decided I would try and lift them in his memory.

“The day that I lifted them was really emotional.”

Lifting the stones set John on a path to become a strongman, a feat he has always had the support of his family with – wife Vikki, 41, and sons Amos, 18, Manny, 16, Lawson, 5, and Ellis, 3.

The Dinnie Stones were conquered by John, as he celebrates along with his sons.

John said: “I always just want to make my family proud, I couldn’t do it without them.

“My sons have all gotten into lifting too, even the younger ones. My five-year-old has been training with me since he was one, he absolutely loves it.”

A massive factor in the strongman world is the support from sponsors.

John  explained: “A company called Cerberus Strength has been sponsoring me and they supply me with a lot of my equipment.

“There’s a company called Maximum Iron that recently made a documentary about stone lifting that’s currently on Amazon Prime.

“I featured quite heavily in it and got to go to the first cinema release which was surreal.

“2024 has been a really crazy year for me.”

John had to lift hundreds of kilos worth of stone to win his title 

Originally from Alford, John now lives and works in the Granite City as an estimating manager at Dales Marine Services.

John said: “My work has been so supportive of me – they sponsor my t-shirts and I brought in my trophies the other day. They appreciate how hard I work for this.”

What does it take to be a strongman?

It can be quite an intense regime for John.

John said: “I train three times a week every week, however if it’s the lead-up to a competition I do more specific comp-based training.

“I always have to make sure I’ve got plenty of food in. At 120kg, I aim to eat around 3-4000 calories a day – you can’t beat a second lunch

“What I like to say to people is discipline beats motivation. Sometimes I can’t be bothered going but once I power through I always feel better for it.”

John (centre) after winning the Scottish championship earlier in the year.

To have come this far feels like an incredible achievement, with many memorable moments along the way.

John said: “We have a great community of strong lifters up here and we all try and train and support each other. I’ve made some friends for life.

“To do the double and win both the Scottish and the British championships, is unbelievable. I’m still buzzing off of it

Conversation