Traffic chaos on the A96 after crash near Mosstodloch

Traffic is queuing along the A96 between Mosstodloch and Fochabers following an earlier crash.

The collision is believed to have occurred early afternoon on Tuesday, October 29.

It is understood that the A96, a busy route through the north-east is not closed but traffic is moving slowly.

A build-up of vehicles has formed through Mosstodloch and Fochabers near the Old Spey Bridge.

Police and ambulance have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

