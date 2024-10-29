Aberdeen consultancy firm completes £10m-plus management buyout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen consultancy firm completes £10m-plus management buyout

The former owners have spent nearly 20 years at the helm.

By Liza Hamilton
McLeod + Aitken's headquarters in Aberdeen
A multi-million pound buyout has been completed at McLeod + Aitken, which is headquartered at Queen's Road in Aberdeen's West End. Image: McLeod + Aitken.

Aberdeen-headquartered construction consultancy McLeod + Aitken has completed a management buyout, worth upwards of £10 million.

Four existing directors, Graeme Beaton, Mark Hirst, Alistair Seel and Grant Jamieson now own the Queen’s Road based firm.

They have assumed control from Mike Shirreffs, Duncan Moir and Matt Gordon who had been at the helm for close to 20 years.

McLeod + Aitken employs 90 staff internationally, offering services in quantity surveying and project management.

Management buyout

Mr Jamieson said the 70-year-old firm will stay true to its “old-school” values as it continues to grow internationally following the takeover which was completed last week.

He said: “We are multinational, but we are almost like family, and we want to ensure we keep our ethos and values going.

“They [Shirreffs, Moir and Gordon] could have gone to one of the bigger players and said do you want to buy McLeod + Aitken, but for the right reasons they came to guys who know the company, know how the company’s run and have relationships with the clients.”

Aberdeen Union terrace gardens
McLeod + Aitken counts Union Terrace Gardens as one of its local consulting projects. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The firm’s Queen’s Road headquarters, which employs a team of 25, is one of its six UK offices.

“We are now in Europe; we have had our office in Australia for almost 15 years and we have just newly opened our office in Dubai in October,” added Mr Jamieson.

“We have got a huge client base, and we are always looking at the ways in which to build the company.”

Nitty gritty quantity surveying

Mr Jamieson says the firm continues to build on its legacy.

It was first established by Aberdeen quantity surveyors Norman McLeod and Sandy Aitken back in 1954.

Norman’s son, Laurence McLeod, remains a director in the Aberdeen office.

“We are a very traditional firm in terms of our quantity surveying side,” added Mr Jamieson.

“We are fully old-school in our approach, we measure things properly, it’s real nitty gritty quantity surveying.”

The sign for Prime Four
McLeod + Aitken also worked on Prime Four at Kingswells, Aberdeen.

Locally, McLeod + Aitken’s projects include the Prime Four Business Park and Union Terrace Gardens.

And it maintains close connections with Robert Gordon University, employing graduates yearly, as well as regularly taking in placement students.

Taking a savvy approach

“Aberdeen has suffered a tricky time the last five or six years compared to the height of the oil boom,” said Mr Jamieson.

“You’ve got to be a bit savvy in your approach and make sure that things keep ticking over.

“The market has slowed down; we are not getting the same volume of big projects anymore but there are still enough of smaller scale to keep us going.

“We get a lot of our work through our reputation.”

