No A96 Christmas lights in Keith as road network red tape brings 20-year tradition to an end

New rules require festive fixtures to be installed by specialist contractors, who charge £15,000.

Volunteers will continue to put lights up in other parts of the town.
By Ena Saracevic

Organisers of a Christmas lights display in Keith have been forced to abandon a 20-year tradition of lighting up the A96 due to road network red tape.

New Transport Scotland regulations require the fixtures to be installed by specialist contractors, who say the works would cost £15,000.

The cost is too much for Keith‘s Christmas lights committee, which will instead focus on installing lights in Reidhaven Square, Regent Square, Banff Road and Mid Street ahead of their switch-on at 5pm on November 30.

Committee chairman Callum Stuart told The Press and Journal: “We have been installing the Christmas lights safely for many years and without any issues.

“We have looked at getting a contractor in, but the costs are prohibitive.

“We can’t find any way to meet these requirements as volunteers and therefore we will not be installing lights along the A96 in 2024.”

Keith Christmas lights committee say they’re ‘being penalised for living on a trunk road’

Committee secretary Dawn Borland added: “It feels like we are being penalised for living on a trunk road because we have to meet these requirements which are designed for motorways and dual carriageways.

“The lights make such a difference to the feel of the town during Christmas and during these challenging times, so it’s a shame that we won’t see the full display this year.”

Transport Scotland says it is “willing to discuss” the issue, which has been described by Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle as “outrageous”.

Mr Eagle has requested a meeting with Transport Scotland.

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Tim Eagle.
Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Tim Eagle. Image: Scottish Conservatives

He said: “This is an outrageous decision from Transport Scotland, at a time when Keith and its businesses have been hammered by the continued traffic disruption at Union Bridge.

“I imagine there are several highly qualified electricians in Keith who would be able to do this perfectly safely to bring Christmas joy to the town.

“Lights have been put up on the A96 through the middle of the town for several years by Keith Christmas Lights Group and I commend their continued work for the benefit of the community.”

Transport Scotland ‘willing to discuss’ Christmas lights on A96

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Transport Scotland are willing to discuss the installation of festive lighting with communities to ensure they are empowered to install festive decorations in the safest possible manner without posing a risk to road users and other trunk road assets.

“With any electrical installation, the relevant guidance and regulations must be followed and our trunk road operating companies stand committed to ensure the safest level of compliance is maintained on our road network.”

They added: “Special consideration will be given to the town of Keith that takes into account the traffic management in place at the Union Bridge structure.”

